Viewers can expect to see Peter involved in solving design dilemmas and interacting with contestants, as he leads his team of designers and workmen around the UK, transforming homes.

Peter rose to stardom in the 1990s with a string of chart topping hits, including Mysterious Girl, Flava and I Feel You. He later became a tabloid favourite as a contestant on the reality TV show I’m a Celebrity, Get Me Out of Here, where he met Katie Price. The two had a rocky, well-documented relationship, which gripped the public until they parted ways in 2009, and he has since embarked on various solo TV projects.

Peter said: “I am delighted to be the new presenter of Peter Andre’s 60 Minute Makeover. I love these sorts of shows and although this is a completely different experience for me, it is a much loved show and I am hoping to bring a new twist well to it.”

Peter has a loyal fan-base who will no doubt enjoy another opportunity to see him in action, as well as ITV’s current fly-on-the-wall series, Peter Andre: My Life.