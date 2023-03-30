The programme sees the couple tell the story of their daughter Maudie, who tragically passed away of undiagnosed sepsis in the early hours of New Year's Day 2011, aged just two and a half.

ITV has released a first-look clip featuring actor Jason Watkins and his wife Clara Francis in the emotional documentary Jason & Clara: In Memory of Maudie, which airs tonight on ITV1.

"It's still difficult to talk about," Watkins says at the beginning of the clip, before Francis explains: "This is where Maude was born, I had her at home and it's also where she died."

She adds: "Even after 11 years, it's still sort of shocking."

Watkins explains that he and Clara are about to move house and so the time feels right to tell Maudie's story, but he admits that it won't be an easy thing to do.

"I do feel apprehensive because, you know, it's a delicate thing, and you're thinking are we doing the right thing?" he says. "But it does feel something to be shared and it can help us and other people."

Francis also explains that the aim of the documentary is to break down the taboo of child loss.

"It's so grim and unspeakable, people don't know what to say, people don't know how to act around you," she says. "But also I want to talk about her and people will know that she was here."

You can watch the clip in full below:

The full description of the programme provided by ITV reads: "Ever since the tragedy, Jason and Clara have been on a mission to raise awareness of sepsis and also to give hope to other bereaved parents.

"Now, as the family are about to move from the flat where Maudie was born and died, they feel the time is right to tell their story and explore their grief.

"Allowing the cameras to follow their personal journey, the couple have therapy together for the first time and meet other parents who have lost their children, in a bid to break taboos around talking about child bereavement."

Jason & Clara: In Memory of Maudie airs on ITV1 at 9pm on Thursday 30th March 2023.