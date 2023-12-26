The big talking point of Christmas TV this year (as per usual) has been the wonderful world of soaps, and with the mystery EastEnders victim now having been unveiled, the Boxing Day episode follows on as The Six reckon with the events of the night before.

Elsewhere, we have the cosy crossover we've all been waiting for as the worlds of All Creatures Great and Small and The Yorkshire Vet collide for a Channel 5 special. And it wouldn't be Christmas without a return to Saint Marie as we buckle up for Death in Paradise's feature-length festive special.

There are lots of options for even the most discerning TV viewer, so scroll on to find out exactly what's in the Boxing Day schedule.

All Creatures Great and Small Meets The Yorkshire Vet – 6pm, Channel 5

All Creatures Great and Small meets The Yorkshire Vet. Channel 5

Channel 5's cosiest drama is getting a crossover nobody quite expected, but is a natural one that we just didn't see coming – and we couldn't be more excited. All Creatures Great and Small is, of course, already treating us to a festive special of the drama this year but in this one-off special, we'll follow Yorkshire vets Peter Wright and Shona Searson as they go behind the scenes of the hit series.

In fact, Wright was actually James Herriot's real-life apprentice, so it's set to be a rather special episode as the pair of real-life vets enter the world of Darrowby.

Charles III: The Coronation Year – 6:50pm, BBC One

A first look at King Charles III in Charles III: The Coronation Year. BBC/Oxford Film and Television

This 90 minute film will chronicle the first year of King Charles III's reign on the throne and take viewers behind the scenes of the year in question. Narrated by Helena Bonham Carter, the historical documentary will follow both the King and Queen Camilla as they embrace their new roles and prepared for the first Coronation in 70 years.

Emmerdale – 7pm, ITV1

Emmerdale's Charity, Oscar, Sophie, Gail and Ryan argue in a living room.

Kicking off an evening of soaps, Emmerdale is bringing the kind of heartwarming fun of the festive time, but also plenty of drama. Across the Christmas episodes, there's set to be a romantic proposal, a shocking admission from Rhona Goskirk (Zoë Henry), as well as Jacob Gallagher (Joe-Warren Plant) and Victoria Sugden (Isabel Hodgins) having to come clean about their relationship.

But that's far from it, as Mack is missing after being kidnapped, Suni urges his dad to tell the truth about the day Rishi Sharma (Bhasker Patel) died and there's a dangerous joyride in store for some of the Dale residents.

Coronation Street – 7:30pm, ITV1

Peter and Carla reminisce in Coronation Street. ITV

Boxing Day is set to be an emotional trip down memory lane for long-time Weatherfield residents Peter Barlow (Chris Gascoyne) and Carla (Alison King). To mark the occasion, Corrie are dishing up a special two-hander episode which will focus on the pair and is set to contain some very dramatic scenes indeed.

It'll undoubtedly be an emotional one as Peter continues to grapple with what he did to Stephen and Carla now has to contemplate living a life without Peter by her side.

Vera Christmas special – 8pm, ITV1

Vera cast stood on Lindisfarne beach.

Beloved ITV crime drama, Vera, is back on our screens this Boxing Day for a brand new episode with Brenda Blethyn once more at the helm as DCI Vera Stanhope.

This feature-length episode will see her and her team investigate a high-profile apparent suicide, but can Vera figure out whether the case is really as it seems? It'll likely be another gripping episode, with it paving the way nicely for Vera season 13.

EastEnders – 8:25pm, BBC One

The Six. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

While there's been plenty of speculation, rumours and fan theories about what could be unfolding over the Christmas period in EastEnders, now on Boxing Day, we finally know which mystery man has met his unlikely end.

The 35-minute episode will see The Six attempting to cope with the fallout from their explosive Christmas Day. Elaine (Harriet Thorpe) attempts to return home for some overnight belongings, but George (Colin Salmon) convinces her otherwise – and for good reason, as they unknowingly avoid the chaos unfolding at The Vic.

Christmas University Challenge – 8:30pm, BBC Two

Kenton Cool, Kunle Barker, Claire Cashmore, Michael Begon with Amol Rajan in Christmas University Challenge. BBC/Lifted Entertainment, Part of ITV Studios,Ric Lowe

It wouldn't quite be Christmas time without a TV quiz or two, would it? University Challenge gets festive on BBC Two as presenter Amol Rajan asks some of the country's finest university alumni a host of questions, with only one team set to be the winner.

From journalists and TV presenters, to politicians and academics, the Christmas episodes kicked off earlier in the month but this Boxing Day episode will see the conclusion of the tense first round.

Death in Paradise Christmas special – 9pm, BBC One

Ralf Little as DI Neville Parker. Red Planet Pictures/Denis Guyenon

It's been a hard time for Death in Paradise detective Neville Parker (Ralf Little) but he's set to get a dose of motherly love this Christmas as Doon Mackichan takes on the role as Neville's mum.

But that's not the only new face coming to Saint Marie for the festive period as the episode also boasts the likes of Patsy Kensit, Youssef Kerkour, Geoff Bell, Amelia Clarkson and Freddy Carter. Of course, our beloved main cast are returning with Neville and the team faced with a mystery death of a wealthy businessman.

The Big Fat Quiz of the Year – 9pm, Channel 4

The Big Fat Quiz of the Year 2023 line-up. Channel 4/Brian J Ritchie

Like clockwork, The Big Fat Quiz of the Year returns to our screens for what is set to be a hilarious look back at the year, hosted once again by Jimmy Carr.

Returning comedians include Mo Gilligan, Rosie Jones, Katherine Ryan, Richard Ayoade, Mel Giedroyc and Kevin Bridges, who are all set to answer tricky questions ranging from Oppenheimer to the King's Coronation.

Mad About The Boy: The Noel Coward Story – 9pm, BBC Two

Noel Coward, 1952 – Mad About the Boy: The Noel Coward Story. BBC/Noel Coward Estate,Unknown

Whether you're a fan of the stage or not, chances are that you've heard of Noel Coward, who was known for his work as a playwright, director, actor and composer, as well as his wit and personality.

He became one of the highest paid writers in the world at the age of just 30 and this feature-length documentary uses home videos, his own words and music to paint a picture of his inspiring story from poverty to stardom.

