However, they needn’t have worried, as the BBC had a new face lined up for the role of quizmaster - broadcaster and journalist Amol Rajan.

But as the show prepares to start its summer season on Monday 17th July, who is Rajan and what has he said about stepping into Paxman’s shoes? Read on to find out…

Word on The Street(s), direct to your inbox We've got spoilers, gossip and exclusive interviews for you. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Who is Amol Rajan?

Amol Rajan. BBC

Age: 40

Job: Journalist, broadcaster and writer

Instagram: @amolrajan

Twitter: @amolrajan

Born in Calcutta, Rajan and his family moved to the UK when he was three, and the star was raised in Tooting, South London.

Gaining a place at the University of Cambridge to read English, he was editor of the student newspaper for a term in 2005.

After graduating, Rajan went on to work at The Independent and the London Evening Standard, as well as becoming a secondary presenter on Channel 5 debate show The Wright Stuff.

Aged 29, Rajan became the first non-white editor of a national newspaper in over a century when he was put at the helm of The Independent, and he quit the role in 2016 when he was appointed the BBC's first media editor, also joining Radio 4’s Today programme five years later.

Most recently, Rajan has interviewed the likes of Succession actor Brian Cox, controversial broadcaster Piers Morgan - and in June, he secured Phillip Schofield’s first TV interview since his resignation from ITV the month before.

In September 2013, Rajan married academic Charlotte Faircloth in Cambridge. The couple live in London and share three children.

What has Amol Rajan said about hosting University Challenge?

Rajan can’t wait to start his new job as quizmaster - which he has described as “a proper dream come true”!

However, the opportunity has come tinged with sadness after the death of his father.

Last August, he told his fans via Instagram: “I have been in a pit of grief since my dear Dad died. It’s hit me extremely hard, and changed me profoundly. I know we all have to go through it, and I’m doing all that processing that people talk about, but it sucks.

“Especially when very cool life events like this happen, and even more so when it’s do with universities and knowledge. That was everything for my dear Dad, still the cleverest guy I ever met, and someone who believed so deeply in ideas and erudition, and who venerated great minds and quotations and pedagogy.

"He would have loved to see me do this show. Then again, as my brother says, he would have loved me to pay off my mortgage even more…”

Rajan continued: “Still, this is such a special moment. I can honestly say University Challenge is my favourite show. I love it. The music, the students, the format, the history, the shameless intellectual ambition.

More like this

"And I love being a quizmaster, as my mates can attest. So this feels massively humbling.”

Read more Entertainment news:

He then paid tribute to the show’s only two hosts, calling Bamber Gascoigne “clever, urbane, witty, kind” and Jeremy Paxman “a giant in British broadcasting and culture ever since I can remember”.

“He has total authority behind that desk: something I will have to earn,” Rajan said. “Thanks largely to him, the show - and format (which was imported from America 60 years ago) - is stronger than ever.”

He added: “I know from being a contestant recently that there is a phenomenal production team. I can’t wait to work with them, and to read my first Starter for 10. I may have a quiet word with my old man in advance.”

University Challenge returns to BBC Two and BBC iPlayer on Monday 17th July at 8:30pm. Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.