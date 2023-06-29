Darragh Ennis teases huge celebrity win on new Beat the Chasers
Who could be the lucky celebrity winner?
It looks as though a certain celebrity is set to win big in the new season of Beat the Chasers, the spin-off series of beloved game show The Chase.
The primetime show sees the confident pack of Chasers take on members of the public who think they can outsmart all six of them, with varying results of success.
And it seems as though the series is set to get some celebrity specials that will see some smart individuals manage to take home "big" cash prizes for their chosen charities.
Newest Chaser Darragh 'The Menace' Ennis revealed exclusively to RadioTimes.com at the TRIC Awards 2023 that, while there are no format changes to the original show, they have just finished recording a new series of Beat the Chasers and "quite a lot of celeb shows".
Ennis said that while a release date is yet to be confirmed for the new series, there are "lots of tight games, so that's going to be brilliant".
He also revealed: "Some of the celebs won very large sums of money. Like, really life-changing for their charity sums of money. And some of them got squashed - but that's the nature of the game."
Although Ennis did admit that he feels guilty for a split moment if the celebrity doesn't win big for their charity, he was quick to point out that they do get £1,000 and exposure for their charity.
As for whether there would be room for any more Chasers in the show, Ennis said: "Physically, on Beat the Chasers, they'd have to make a bigger set - so I don't know. But you never know, the producers make that call."
Ennis continued: "Obviously, from a personal point of view, I'm really happy to be part of the team and it would be very hypocritical as the newest person to say, 'No one else is allowed in.'"
The entertaining quiz show sees the Chasers take part in the ultimate quizzing challenge with some of the previous celebrity contestants including presenter Carol Vorderman, comedian Omid Djalili, actor Clive Mantle and Coronation Street actress Samia Longchambon.
