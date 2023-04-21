Paxman is exiting the show after almost three decades in the presenter's chair, and fans have now been treated to a first look at his replacement in his new role.

A new titles sequence has been teased for the upcoming season of University Challenge, which will see Amol Rajan take over as host from the departing Jeremy Paxman .

A number of images have been released showing Rajan in the newly redesigned studio, as filming gets underway ahead of the show's return for its 61st season this summer.

Meanwhile, although the BBC says the full titles sequence will not be unveiled until the show is back on air, a couple of stills have been shared giving fans an glimpse of what to expect – which you can find below.

University Challenge new title sequence. BBC

Speaking about the start of filming, Rajan said: "I have spent years re-arranging Monday nights around the need to be in front of my television at 20:30. University Challenge really is my favourite programme. And from their feedback and sheer numbers, our treasured audience has made very clear I am far from alone."

Meanwhile, Pinki Chambers, the BBC's commissioning editor for entertainment and comedy, teased that "this is going to be one of our best series yet" and promised fans that "the competition is fierce, the questions are harder and Amol has taken to the programme in an instant".

University Challenge new titles sequence. BBC

Executive producer Peter Gwyn added: "The Lifted Entertainment team are genuinely thrilled to be working with Amol Rajan, who will become only the third person to host University Challenge, a programme we've been producing here in the north west for over 60 years. We couldn't be more proud or more excited to be part of a new era for this icon of British television."

University Challenge will return to BBC Two later in 2023.

