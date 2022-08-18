Rajan, who has been the BBC’s Media Editor since December 2016 and is also a presenter of the BBC Radio 4 Today programme, will begin presenting the popular quiz show in 2023.

The BBC has announced that journalist and broadcaster Amol Rajan will be taking over from Jeremy Paxman as the new host of University Challenge after the long-time presenter revealed his intention to depart the show.

Speaking of his appointment, Rajan said: "Being asked to host my favourite TV programme is dream-come-true territory.

"I have watched University Challenge obsessively for years, addicted to its high standards, glorious title music, and inspirational contestants. It’s the best possible antidote to cynicism about young people, allowing millions of us to test our wits against the best minds of a new generation, and annoy and impress our families by barking answers from the sofa."

More to follow...

