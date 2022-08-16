Jeremy Paxman quits University Challenge after 28 years

The host has been the face of the tough quiz show for an incredible 28 years, and will film his final episode this autumn.

Jeremy Paxman has announced he will be stepping down from presenting University Challenge.

Speaking of his news, Paxman said: “I’ve had a blast hosting this wonderful series for nearly 29 years. I’ve been lucky enough to work with an amazing team and to meet some of the swottier brains in the country. It gives me hope for the future.”

University Challenge's executive producer, Peter Gwyn, added: "Jeremy has been our presenter, colleague and friend for 28 years, and everyone on the University Challenge production team will miss him greatly.

"He'll be sorely missed too by both our audience and by the generations of students who've relished the chance to pit themselves against him in more than a thousand matches."

Jeremy Paxman David M. Benett/Getty Images for Debrett's and Audi

Kate Phillips, BBC's Director of Unscripted, shared: "Since the BBC revived University Challenge in 1994, Jeremy has been at the front and centre of the show’s success and is without doubt one of the world’s finest, and most formidable quizmasters.

"We are hugely grateful to Jeremy for his dedication to the programme for an incredible 28 years, he will be much missed by us all and the show’s millions of viewers.”

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Paxman took on the role in 1994 for a revived series following Bamber Gascoigne's stint between 1962 and 1987.

A new presenter will be announced this week, the BBC confirmed.

For more to watch, check out our TV Guide.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times is on sale now – subscribe now to get each issue delivered to your door. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.