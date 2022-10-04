Speaking of the diagnosis, the former presenter told The Guardian : “Well, it was completely out of the blue.”

Former University Challenge host Jeremy Paxman has revealed his doctor first noticed symptoms of Parkinson's while he was presenting the show.

The 72-year-old explained that a fall while walking his dog is what led to his Parkinson's diagnosis.

“I’d gone straight down on my hooter, which, as you can see, is not small. Cuts all over the place. I was a real mess. And when I was in A&E, a doctor walked in and said, ‘I think you’ve got Parkinson’s.’"

Paxman went on to explain that the doctor had been watching University Challenge, and had "noticed that my face had acquired what’s known as the Parkinson’s mask".

"I wasn’t as effusive and exuberant as normal. I had no idea,” Paxman said.

Paxman left University Challenge in August after 28 years on the job. Before him, Bamber Gascoigne presented the series for 25 years.

Samira Ahmed, who had served as a stand-by presenter during Paxman's last season, and Louis Theroux were some of the names floated as Paxman's replacement. Ultimately, the job went to the BBC's former Media Editor, Amol Rajan.

"I have watched University Challenge obsessively for years, addicted to its high standards, glorious title music, and inspirational contestants," Rajan said in a statement following the announcement he would be taking over from Paxman.

"It’s the best possible antidote to cynicism about young people, allowing millions of us to test our wits against the best minds of a new generation, and annoy and impress our families by barking answers from the sofa."

