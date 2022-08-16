Samira Ahmed 'hasn't been approached' for University Challenge job

However, one name many fans are suggesting on social media is Samira Ahmed. Ahmed presents Front Row on BBC Radio 4 and Newswatch on BBC News, while she also won Celebrity Mastermind in 2010.

Jeremy Paxman revealed earlier today (16th August) that he would be leaving University Challenge after 28 years. The presenter will be filming his final episode this autumn, with his replacement yet to be announced.

The broadcaster has now addressed the rumours that she could be taking over from Paxman, explaining on Twitter that she served as a stand-by presenter during filming this year, and that she had approached University Challenge about the role "months ago".

"I’ve loved working with the fab team who seem to love me & just narrated a UC documentary that’s going out on BBC2," she wrote.

"And I’ve loved helping set a few questions for this series too. But no one from the BBC has spoken to me yet about taking over. I’ve always been happy to go through an honest fair process and be judged on my merits."

Ahmed went on to explain that "the production team & I hope the BBC know exactly why I would love to present UC and why I think I’m the right person".

She also revealed the programme's late original presenter Bamber Gascoigne had given her advice, and posted a picture of the pair together.

"I also got the encouragement of the lovely Bamber Gascoigne who gave me his advice some years ago on what it needed," she added. "That’s what I wanted you all to know."

RadioTimes.com asked University Challenge fans on Twitter who they think should take over when Paxman leaves next year, with plenty of viewers throwing their support behind Ahmed, including Sherlock writer Mark Gatiss (who memorably played Gascoigne in 2006 film Starter for 10).

Other names to be suggested for the role include House of Games host Richard Osman, Mock the Week comic Dara Ó Briain and former QI favourite Stephen Fry.

The new University Challenge presenter is set to be announced later this week.

