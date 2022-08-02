Jeremy Paxman reflects on life with Parkinson's in new documentary

The University Challenge host revealed his diagnosis last year, saying that he was "receiving excellent treatment" and suffering with "currently mild" symptoms.

Jeremy Paxman is set to present a new documentary about his Parkinson's disease diagnosis for ITV , the channel has announced.

The upcoming documentary, titled Paxman: Putting Up with Parkinson's, will follow the broadcaster as he chats to other celebrities living with the illness as well as the leading experts in that area of medicine.

Jeremy Paxman in his new documentary ITV

"For the very first time, Jeremy Paxman will allow camera into his life as he reflects on how Parkinson's is impacting him," ITV has said.

Paxman: Putting Up with Parkinson's will also follow the presenter as he takes part in an English National Ballet therapy dance class, learns to play bowls and speaks to President of Parkinson's UK, Jane Asher.

The hour-long special will also see Paxman explore some of the myths around the illness, given that one in 37 people in the UK will be diagnosed with Parkinson's in their lifetime.

Despite his recent diagnosis, Paxman has said that he plans to continue broadcasting and writing "for as long as they'll have me", according to The Guardian.

The BAFTA winner is best known for hosting shows such as Newsnight, Channel 4's Alternative Election Night, Panorama and University Challenge, which he has fronted since 1994 on BBC Two.

ITV has also commissioned factual content from John Bishop, who'll be exploring the realities of hearing loss with his son Joe in the documentary Joe & John Bishop: Life After Deaf, and Jimmy Akingbola, who's presenting Handle with Care: Jimmy Akingbola – a documentary about the English care system.

