In true Big Fat Quiz of the Year fashion, Charles Dance and the pupils of Mitchell Brook Primary School are back once again, as the celebrities battle it out to see who knows the most about the past 12 months.

Here's everything you need to know about the Big Fat Quiz of the Year 2023, including which famous faces will be joining Jimmy to look back on 2023 and what time it will be on TV.

When is Big Fat Quiz of the Year 2023 on TV?

The Big Fat Quiz of the Year 2023 will be back during its usual Boxing Day slot, airing on Tuesday 26th December at 9pm on Channel 4.

Big Fat Quiz of the Year 2023 line-up

There will be some familiar faces part of the line-up for the Big Fat Quiz of the Year 2023, joining Jimmy to look back on 2023.

Those part of the panel this year are:

Mo Gilligan

Rosie Jones

Katherine Ryan

Richard Ayoade

Mel Giedroyc

Kevin Bridges

This year will be Katherine Ryan's third Big Fat Quiz appearance, with Richard Ayoade appearing once again, as he does every year.

Jonathan Ross will not be on the panel this time. Ross appeared on the show all the way back in 2004, and was on the panel every year until 2013, before he took an extended break.

Big Fat Quiz of the Year 2023 questions

While it's unclear what the questions will be on this year's Big Fat Quiz, some possible ones were revealed on a site for tickets to the broadcast for the show.

As per British Comedy Guide, the blurb for the Big Fat Quiz of the Year 2023 reads: "Who was the real star of the King's Coronation? Who went viral for wearing a puffer jacket? Were you team Barbie or Oppenheimer?

"All these questions and more will be answered in The Big Fat Quiz Of The Year 2023."

It continues: "Question master Jimmy Carr is joined by celebrity teams as they battle it out to see who knows the most about the year that's been.

"Helping Jimmy ask the big questions are Charles Dance, the children of Mitchell Brook Primary School and a whole host of celebrity question setters looking back at 2023."

Is there a trailer for Big Fat Quiz of the Year 2023?

No. A trailer for the panel show is yet to be released. We'll be sure to keep this page updated once we know more.

The Big Fat Quiz of the Year 2023 airs on Tuesday 26th December at 9pm on Channel 4 and will be available to watch via catch-up on All4.

