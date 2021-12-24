72 per cent of people watch more live TV than on-demand on Christmas Day

A massive 72 per cent of people still prefer watching live TV over on-demand on Christmas Day, according to an exclusive RadioTimes.com poll.

Advertisement

Almost three quarters of those surveyed said they’d be tuning in to watch live TV content with the rest of the nation, while just 28 per cent said they watched more on-demand on Christmas Day.

Of the 749 surveyed by RadioTimes.com, 41 per cent said their TV was the one device they couldn’t do without at Christmas, while by comparison, only 6 per cent named their laptop as their most vital device.

The nation’s more traditional viewing habits over Christmas can perhaps be explained by the fact that 70 per cent of those polled will be tuning in as a family, rather than watching by themselves.

However, these habits may well change over time, with 61 per cent of RadioTimes.com readers claiming that Christmas television fare is “worse” than when they were children.

Never miss a thing. Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Thanks, you are now signed up to our daily TV and entertainment newsletters! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

This year, the likes of the BBC, ITV, Channel 4 and Sky have all confirmed their schedules for the Christmas season, and there’s plenty to look forward to, from the likes of Doctor Who to Call The Midwife, to Sky film Last Train to Christmas.

Meanwhile BBC One’s flagship festive series Around the World in 80 Days, starring David Tennant, and A Very British Scandal, starring Claire Foy and Paul Bettany, will both begin on Boxing Day.

Read more of our Christmas coverage:

Advertisement

Looking for something else to watch? Check out our TV Guide to see what’s on tonight.