Best Christmas movies on Netflix – from The Christmas Chronicles to Klaus

It seemed the festive season began as soon as Halloween ended, with the Christmas adverts 2021 already on repeat and the Christmas TV 2021 line-up shaping up nicely.

However the big question is: when is it acceptable to watch Christmas films? However with festive flicks entering the Netflix Top Ten as early as October, it seems many of us have long been hankering for some seasonal goodwill.

Netflix, of course, produces many of their own Christmas films, but have also added some of the classics just in time for the holidays. If you're looking for some guidance on where to start, the RadioTimes.com team have picked out a few of our our festive favourites – consider it our gift to you.