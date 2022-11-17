Well, now another iteration of Charles Dickens’ timeless tale of redemption and compassion is coming to our screens courtesy of Netflix .

From a 1901 silent film and a 1992 adaptation featuring an all-star cast of Muppets, to a 2009 computer-animated feature film, A Christmas Carol has been adapted countless times over the years.

Scrooge: A Christmas Carol, which is set to land on the streamer in December 2022, updates the famous 1970 Leslie Bricusse-composed musical with reimagined songs.

Netflix previously announced details of the starry voice cast, with Luke Evans voicing Adult Scrooge and Oscar-winner Olivia Colman voicing the Ghost of Christmas Past.

Judging by the trailer (more on this below), we can expect it to be far more colourful than previous adaptations and a Scrooge that's younger than Dickens'.

But will it otherwise be a faithful adaptation of the timeless classic? Read on for everything you need to know.

Scrooge: A Christmas Carol Netflix

Netflix is premiering Scrooge: A Christmas Carol for a limited run on 18th November in select cinemas.

The movie will then land on the streaming service worldwide from 2nd December 2022.

We can't wait!

Scrooge: A Christmas Carol cast

Luke Evans as Lars in Nine Perfect Strangers. Hulu

The voice cast list is as follows:

Luke Evans as Adult Scrooge

Olivia Colman as 'Past', the Ghost of Christmas Past

Jessie Buckley as Isabel Fezziwig

Johnny Flynn as Bob Cratchit

Fra Fee as Harry Huffam

Giles Terera as Tom Jenkins

Trevor Dion Nicholas as Present

James Cosmo as Mr Fezziwig

Jonathan Pryce as Jacob Marley

Speaking about his casting in the titular role, Hollywood actor Luke Evans (Beauty and the Beast, The Hobbit) told Newsweek: "I was not expecting to be offered Ebenezer Scrooge, do you know what I mean? I thought I was at least 20 years off from that offer."

He continued: "So firstly, I was like, are they sure they've got the right person? And they said they want to show [me] some imagery and artwork of the look of Scrooge, which I now know is a very different kind of Scrooge than the Scrooge we're used to seeing.

"And that's exciting in itself. He's very different. He looks very different. He's a little younger, but he's not younger. He's much older than me, but still younger than the Scrooge we are thinking in our heads, Dickens' Scrooge."

Scrooge: A Christmas Carol plot

The Netflix film promises to be a "supernatural, time-travelling, musical adaptation" of the definitive Christmas story.

"With his very soul on the line, Scrooge has but one Christmas Eve left to face his past and build a better future," the official synopsis reads.

Meanwhile, director Stephen Donnelly has promised that, while it will be a faithful adaptation, there will be "more than enough... surprises" to keep Dickens fan "on the edge of their seats".

“It’s been a fascinating challenge to adapt such a beloved and often-told story. I think this version will give those who know A Christmas Carol all the things they expect, but not as they’ve experienced them before," he said.

"There are more than enough psychedelic, time-travelling and musical surprises to keep those familiar with the story on the edge of their seats, while the authentic essence of Dickens has been retained for those coming completely fresh to the classic tale."

He concluded: "I can’t wait to share this new version of A Christmas Carol with the world and sincerely hope audiences embrace it this year and for many to come.”

Scrooge: A Christmas Carol trailer

The two-minute trailer can be seen below.

Judging by the footage, it looks like can expect it to be far more colourful than previous adaptations. Watch it now.

