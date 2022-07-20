Luke Evans will voice Adult Scrooge, while Oscar-winner Olivia Colman will voice a character named 'Past', presumably the Ghost of Christmas Past (both pictured above).

Netflix has released both first-look images and casting details for its animated feature Scrooge: A Christmas Carol, which lands on the streamer this December 2022 .

Based on Charles Dickens' timeless tale, the Netflix film promises to be a "supernatural, time-travelling, musical adaptation".

Directed by Stephen Donnelly, "Charles Dickens' ageless legend is reborn in this supernatural, time-travelling, musical adaptation of the definitive Christmas story.

"With his very soul on the line, Scrooge has but one Christmas Eve left to face his past and build a better future," according to the official synopsis.

Get exclusive film newsletters from our award-winning editorial team Sign up to get alerts for movie news, reviews and recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Other cast members include Jessie Buckley (who voices Isabel Fezziwig), Johnny Flynn (voices Bob Cratchit), Fra Fee (voices Harry Huffam), Giles Terera (voices Tom Jenkins), Trevor Dion Nicholas (voices Present), James Cosmo (voices Mr Fezziwig), and Jonathan Pryce (voices Jacob Marley).

Director Stephen Donnelly has teased that there will be "more than enough... surprises" to keep Dickens fan "on the edge of their seats".

“It’s been a fascinating challenge to adapt such a beloved and often-told story. I think this version will give those who know A Christmas Carol all the things they expect, but not as they’ve experienced them before," he said.

"There are more than enough psychedelic, time-travelling and musical surprises to keep those familiar with the story on the edge of their seats, while the authentic essence of Dickens has been retained for those coming completely fresh to the classic tale."

He concluded: "I can’t wait to share this new version of A Christmas Carol with the world and sincerely hope audiences embrace it this year and for many to come.”

Looking for something else to watch? Check out our guides to the best series on Netflix and best movies on Netflix, or visit our TV Guide.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.