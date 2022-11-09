Mean Girls fans will recall the scene in the beloved teen movie during which Lohan and co-stars Rachel McAdams, Amanda Seyfried, and Lacey Chabert perform a memorable dance routine to Jingle Bell Rock – and now the star has recorded a version of the same song especially for the new film.

Lindsay Lohan is making a return to film for the festive Netflix rom-com Falling for Christmas – and the new movie will see the former child star revisiting one of her most iconic moments.

The track, which also features a rap verse by Ali Tomineek, was released by Netflix a week before the film's debut – complete with a lyric video which you can find below.

Read on for everything else you need to know about the Falling for Christmas soundtrack.

Falling for Christmas soundtrack

Although the full tracklist for the film has not yet been released, we do know a couple of other songs that will appear beyond Lindsay Lohan's new version of Jingle Bell Rock.

For one, Lohan's co-star Chord Overstreet will be performing a rendition of Everybody Loves Christmas, while her sister Aliana Lohan – who also has a small role in the film – has provided a version of Christmas staple Jingle Bells. The film's score, meanwhile, is written by Nathan Lanier.

When a full soundtrack becomes available, we'll post all the details here.

Falling for Christmas is available to watch on Netflix from 10th November 2022. Sign up for Netflix from £6.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

