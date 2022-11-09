Lohan stars opposite former Glee star Chord Overstreet, with the two of them playing a mismatched pair who find themselves falling for each other over the Christmas period.

It's been three years since Lindsay Lohan's last film credit, but the Mean Girls and The Parent Trap star is returning for brand new rom-com Falling For Christmas – one of the first releases from Netflix's 2022 slate of festive films.

Read on for everything you need to know about the cast, including who they're playing and where you might have seen them before.

Lindsay Lohan plays Sierra Belmont

Lindsay Lohan as Sierra Netflix

Who is Sierra? A newly engaged, spoiled hotel heiress who gets into a skiing accident and suffers from total amnesia.

What else has Lindsay Lohan been in? Lohan first found mega-fame as a child star, breaking through with her dual role in The Parent Trap and also landing lead parts in films such as Freaky Friday, Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen, and Mean Girls. Other credits include A Prairie Home Companion, Labor Pains and The Canyons – with Falling for Christmas marking her first film credit in three years.

Chord Overstreet plays Jake

Chord Overstreet as Jake Netflix

Who is Jake? A handsome, blue-collar lodge owner who finds himself looking after Sierra following her accident.

What else has Chord Overstreet been in? Overstreet is best known for playing Sam Evans in more than 90 episodes of Glee, while more recently he's had a starring role in the Apple TV+ comedy Acapulco. Film credits include A Warrior's Heart and 4th Man Out.

Olivia Perez plays Avy

Olivia Perez as Avy Netflix

Who is Avy? Jake's precocious daughter.

What else has Olivia Perez been in? Child star Perez already had some impressive credits to her name – having appeared in the film In the Heights, an episode of the Netflix comedy Dash & Lily and several instalments of Sesame Street.

Jack Wagner plays Beauregard Belmont

Jack Wagner as Beauregard Netflix

Who is Beauregard? Sierra's father and a hotel magnate

What else has Jack Wagner been in? Wagner has appeared in a number of US soap operas – including General Hospital, Santa Barbara, The Bold and the Beautiful, and Melrose Place. This is his first film credit in almost 20 years.

George Young plays Tad

George Young plays Tad Netflix

Who is Tad? Sierra's boyfriend, who proposes to her just before her accident.

What else has George Young been in? Young had a role in the horror flick Malignant last year, while other previous credits include episodes of TV shows such as Containment, Grace and Déjà vu.

The cast also includes: Alejandra Flores (American Gigolo) as Alejandra Carlisle, Chase Ramsey (Yellowstone) as Terry Carver, Sean J. Dillingham (Horsecamp) as Ralph, Antonio D. Charity (Danger Force) as Sheriff Borden, Blythe Howard (Power Book IV: Force ) as Dr. Layla Monroe, and Aliana Lohan (Mostly Ghostly) as Stylist.

Falling for Christmas is available to watch on Netflix from 10th November 2022. Sign up for Netflix from £6.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

