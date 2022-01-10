Best Fitbit 2022: Which fitness tracker or smartwatch should you buy?

No matter how athletic you are, strapping a fitness tracker to your wrist is the best way to monitor heart rate, calories burned, step count, and sleep quality.

With one of these wearables, you can quickly record how many steps you do while walking around the house, during your morning run, or on your commute to work, plus how many calories you have burned during your weekly workouts.

Google’s Fitbit is one of the best-known brands in this industry. It has a wide range of smartwatches and band-style trackers that you can wear on your arm and record key health metrics – but there are quite a few different models on sale in 2022.

So which is the right Fitbit for you and what are the main aspects to consider when shopping for the devices? How much does each model cost, and what are the big differences between the Fitbit smartwatches and its band-style trackers?

This guide will answer all of those questions, to help you find the Fitbit that is best suited to your needs and goals. For a quick browse, you can find Fitbit devices at UK retailers including Amazon, Currys, AO, Very, Argos, and John Lewis.

For a broader breakdown of the top wearables on the market today, don’t miss our in-depth buyer’s guide to the best smartwatch and the best budget smartwatch.

Jump to:

Fitbit smartwatches vs Fitbit trackers?

Dylan Griffin/Fitbit

Fitbit’s devices are split into two main categories – smartwatches and trackers. The smartwatches have bigger squared-off touch displays that are slightly easier to navigate and read app notifications. They have Google and Alexa voice assistants and a larger clock face. Because of this, some models are more expensive.

In comparison, the Fitbit trackers have a slimline design, with the display not much bigger than the strap that makes up the band, and there are no physical buttons. We wouldn’t describe all models as affordable, but it’s accurate to say that some of the band trackers don’t cost quite as much money compared to the smartwatches.

Fitbit smartwatch guide: Sense and Versa

There are three Fitbit smartwatches on sale at the time of writing in January 2022, and they are split into two line-ups: the “Sense” series and the “Versa” series.

The Sense is currently Fitbit’s most premium product, with high-end sensors that earn it the title of “most advanced health smartwatch”. There are two devices in the Fitbit Versa series, and these are simply known as the Versa 2 and Versa 3.

At first look, the Fitbit Versa 2 and Fitbit Versa 3 look pretty much identical. However, when you directly compare the two watches, there are substantial differences. While they appear similar, the Versa 3 model looks significantly more like the sleek, more expensive Fitbit Sense, due to its slightly more rounded corners.

The first key difference between the two models is their price. The newer Fitbit Versa 3, which was released in the UK last September, costs roughly £50 more (RRP). The specification of the two Versa models is close on paper, offering 20 modes of exercise tracking, and around six days’ battery life when fully charged.

But the Versa 3 comes with built-in GPS and an Active Zone Minutes mode that buzzes your wrist when you reach a target heart rate zone. The new model’s display is also better than its predecessor, so the image of the screen will be slightly sharper.

On-board GPS is a fairly big upgrade though. It means the wearer can leave home without their phone and still track their route in real-time. There is another big reason – aside from cost – to choose the Versa 2 over the newer model, though: onboard music storage. The Versa 2 can store and play about 300 songs on the smartwatch, while the new model only has the ability to control Spotify from your wrist.

Fitbit tracker guide: Charge, Luxe, Inspire, and Ace

Fitbit trackers are split into four line-ups: Charge, Luxe, Inspire, and Ace. They range in price from £69.99 to £170, but some models are often discounted in sales.

The Charge series is typically the best for an all-rounder, offering a solid battery and a minimalist aesthetic. The Luxe series is the direct opposite of that – intended to be a more fashionable jewellery-inspired tracker that’s tinted in gold stainless steel.

The Inspire 2 has the best battery life (10 days compared to the Charge’s 7), while the Ace series is made for children – coming with chunkier, colourful frames. Here is a full breakdown of the pricing differences you can expect with these ranges:

Which is the best model for you?

Choosing the right Fitbit for you is based on five key factors: looks, features, battery, the age of the person using it, and the amount of money you want to spend.

Start with the budget, as that will instantly narrow down your search. Then you need to consider what features are priorities. If it’s the battery, the Inspire 2 has 10 days in the tank. If it’s a big display and top specs, the Sense and Versa smartwatches are your focus. If it’s a reliable running companion, you can’t go wrong with the Charge 4 or 5, which are comfortable to wear for long periods and have sweat resistance.

Our experts have tested a lot of the Fitbit watches and trackers in recent months, so they have hands-on experience with how they perform in the real world. Here are our picks of the best Fitbits so hopefully you can find the right model for you.

Best Fitbit at a glance

Best all-rounder : Fitbit Charge 5, £169.99 (RRP)

: Fitbit Charge 5, £169.99 (RRP) Best for features and specs : Fitbit Sense, £279.99 (RRP)

: Fitbit Sense, £279.99 (RRP) Best affordable smartwatch : Fitbit Versa 2, £149.99 (RRP)

: Fitbit Versa 2, £149.99 (RRP) Best for anyone on a budget : Inspire 2, £89.99 (RRP)

: Inspire 2, £89.99 (RRP) Best for children : Fitbit Ace 3, £69.99 (RRP)

: Fitbit Ace 3, £69.99 (RRP) Best for bigger screen: Fitbit Versa 3, £199.99 (RRP)

Best Fitbit to buy in 2022

Fitbit Charge 5, £169.99 (RRP)

Best all-rounder

Pros

AMOLED screen

Very comfortable to wear

On-board GPS

Cons

No physical home button

Lacking music controls

Some features are paywalled

The Charge 5 is Fitbit’s latest band-style tracker, and it’s easily our choice as the top all-rounder. It’s comfortable to wear for long periods of time, has a full week’s battery life, the screen is bright and responsive, and it comes with onboard GPS.

As we wrote in our Fitbit Charge 5 review: “There are a lot of features bundled into this thin and lightweight little band, and they are surprisingly powerful.” We gave it four out of five stars, but for anyone who can’t stretch to the more expensive model, we stressed that the Fitbit Charge 4 remains “a very capable fitness tracker”.

Fitbit Sense, £279.99 (RRP)

Best for top features and specs

Pros

Impressive advanced metrics

Six-day battery life

Features clear and easy to use

Cons

Encountered initial pairing issues

No customisable face options

If you want Fitbit’s most advanced offering, the Sense is your best option – boasting a wealth of health and fitness features in a more traditional smartwatch form factor. It has a stress monitor, ECG (electrocardiogram) app, voice control, built-in GPS, and a SpO2 (blood oxygen) tracker – but as a result, it also has the price to match.

Giving it 3.8/5, we wrote in our Fitbit Sense review: “[The] Sense is positioned as a fitness-focused smartwatch with some seriously cutting-edge tech – if that’s what you’re after, it’s very much worth the investment. Now, breathe… and relax.”

Fitbit Versa 2, £149.99 (RRP)

Best affordable Fitbit smartwatch

While it lacks onboard GPS of the newer Versa 3 model, the Fitbit Versa 2 remains a great smartwatch-style wearable and is more affordable than its successor.

It has almost everything a fitness fan could want: all-day activity tracking (steps, calories burned, stationary time), sleep tracking, 20 exercise modes, menstrual health tracking, 24/7 heart rate recording, and a sleek black aesthetic.

Unlike the newer Versa, it can store around 300 songs on the device itself, and that’s a nice addition if you want to pop to the gym without your phone.

Fitbit Inspire 2, £89.99 (RRP)

Best for budget and battery life

Pros

Great value for money

Minimalist design and

Appealing colour options

Cons

No built-in GPS

Small display

The Inspire 2 is not only the most affordable tracker for adults, but it also has the best battery life – boasting an impressive capacity that will give you up to 10 days of charge. It doesn’t have a fancy ECG app or Alexa compatibility as the flagships but it’s no slouch, with 24/7 heart rate monitoring, sleep tracking, skin temperature tracking, water resistance, 20 exercise modes, customisable clock faces, and more.

It doesn’t have onboard GPS capabilities and the screen may be considered a little too small for some users, but at under £90, it represents great value for money.

Fitbit Ace 3, £69.99 (RRP)

Best for children

Pros

Sturdier design than other models

Nice choice of child-friendly colours

Water-resistance of up to 50m

Cons

Not as powerful as other Fitbit models

No colour display

No built-in GPS functions

If you want to get a Fitbit for a younger user (aged 6+), the Ace series is where you need to be looking. The Ace 3 is the most recent model. It comes in three versions: black/red, blue/green, and an extremely vibrant Minions-branded yellow.

It has some features of Fitbit’s other trackers – including sleep tracking and water resistance of up to 50m – but the spec sheet had been kept intentionally limited. The health and fitness features currently include bedtime alarms, all-day activity tracking, and move reminders – but all of that data is visible to the parent, who has to set up a family account to approve the child’s permissions, including any notifications.

Fitbit Versa 3, £199.99 (RRP)

Best mid-range with bigger display

Pros

Great price for the feature set

Guide workouts with Coach feature

Built-in voice assistant

Cons

Slight loading time between functions

Limited personalisation available

Fitbit Premium is an extra cost

The Versa series is Fitbit’s mid-range smartwatch, offering a lot of health and fitness features at a slightly more affordable price point than the Sense. If you can stretch the budget to it, the Versa 3 is the latest model – boasting up to six days of battery life, a large colour touch screen, built-in GPS, voice control via Google and Alexa.

Like the Sense, it lets you sync up to Spotify and control music from the watch, and you can receive calls hands-free from the device via your phone’s Bluetooth.

Giving it a very solid 3.9/5, we wrote in our Fitbit Versa 3 review: “[It]comes packed with… features that will keep all but the most obsessive fitness fans out there happy. Just as crucially, it’s all very straightforward to manage thanks to Fitbit’s no-frills, plain-and-simple UI. The Versa 3 doesn’t have the Sense’s cutting-edge metrics, but being frank, we think plenty of people out there will be happy without them.”

