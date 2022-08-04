It's set to be an exciting season and with English football fans buoyed by the success of The Lionesses at Women's Euro 2022, football fever might just be setting in. However, new research from Virgin Media suggests that 65% of football fans plan to watch more matches on TV this season because of the cost of living crisis and the increasing cost of Premier League tickets . If you too are planning to watch more games from home, then it's important to shop around for the best deals – and this one from Virgin Media is eye-catching.

Premier League action is bursting back onto our screens this Friday, with Arsenal and Crystal Palace set to kick off a packed fixture list. Across the weekend, we'll see Erik ten Hag's new look Manchester United, Erling Haaland's competitive debut for Manchester City and much more. And now you can see it all for less, thanks to this Virgin Media deal.

Buy Virgin Media Bigger + Sports bundle for £72 per month + £35 set-up fee

Get Virgin Media's Bigger + Sport deal for £72 a month

Right now, this Virgin Media TV and broadband bundle, which includes Sky Sports and BT Sports, could save you up to £363.

Virgin Media's Bigger + Sports bundle costs £72 per month including all those Sky and BT sports channels, a Virgin TV 360 set top box and M500 broadband. That's the £65 per month that the usual bundle costs, as per the link above, plus £7 for HD.

Virgin Media said: "On equivalent services from Sky and BT, which include TV, broadband and landline services, it would be £363 more expensive with Sky (calculated over the course of an 18-month contract) and £307 with BT (calculated over the course of a 24-month contract) respectively."

However, it's always worth shopping around and doing your research. Check out our Sky Sports offers and BT Sport offers guides if you want to compare offerings and see which suits you.

Notably, the M500 broadband included offers average download speeds of 516Mbps. This compares well to the 79.1Mbps average speed in UK households in 2021, as reported by MoneySupermarket. This speed means that M500 broadband is more than capable of meeting all your football streaming needs across several devices and delivering a reliable, enjoyable viewing experience.

Buy Virgin Media Bigger + Sports bundle for £72 per month + £35 set-up fee

Be aware though, this is a limited time deal and can only be snapped up until Friday 30th September 2022. So act quickly if you need a new, more affordable way to watch the Premier League and get high speed, streaming-capable broadband.

Advertisement

For more on streaming, take a look at our best streaming device round-up or head over to our guide on how to watch Disney Plus offline.