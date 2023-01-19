The iPhone 14 is the latest release from Apple and has been available since September last year. When we reviewed the phone, we were impressed by its upgraded cameras and battery life, as well as its overall good performance. One of the downsides we found however was the price. Buying the latest iPhone is always going to be a bit expensive, which is why this deal from EE is such a good one. Read our full review of the iPhone 14.

EE has currently got its lowest price ever on the iPhone 14. The latest model of the iPhone is now available for a whopping £144 off, so if you've been thinking of upgrading, now is the time to act.

Not only is the discount available on all models of the iPhone 14 (128GB, 256GB and 512GB), it's also running across a range of EE plans. Read on to see how to get this great saving with EE.

Save up to £144 on the iPhone 14 at EE

How to get £144 off the iPhone 14 with this EE offer

This deal from EE is available on all SIM contracts, and there are different options available depending on what benefits you want from your plan. All contracts come with unlimited data, texts and calls as standard, which if you ask us is a great deal. Then there are a number of extras to choose from depending on your budget, plus what you use your phone for.

There's also the option to save up to a further £288 when you trade in an eligible iPhone — which looks like the iPhone 11 upwards. It's a great option if you're upgrading from a different model.

All of these plans have an upfront cost of £30.

iPhone 14 128GB | £68 £62 per month (24-month contract) at EE

iPhone 14 256GB | £74 £68 per month (24-month contract) at EE

iPhone 14 512GB | £84 £78 per month (24-month contract) at EE

This is EE's most popular plan. It includes options to gift data to other family members on EE contracts and excellent speeds up to a limit of 100Mbps, which is fast enough to stream in Ultra HD.

iPhone 14 128GB | £71 £65 per month (24-month contract) at EE

iPhone 14 256GB | £77 £71 per month (24-month contract) at EE

iPhone 14 512GB | £87 £81 per month (24-month contract) at EE

This option lets you gift data to other family members, plus gives you streaming speeds with no maximum Mbaps which is great for streaming gaming and also casting from your phone onto a large screen.

iPhone 14 128GB | £76 £70 per month (24-month contract) at EE

iPhone 14 256GB | £82 £76 per month (24-month contract) at EE

iPhone 14 512GB | £92 £86 per month (24-month contract) at EE

For just £5 extra a month, you get a lot of perks with this package. You can get access to Apple One, which is an extra bundling together Apple Music, Apple Arcade, Apple TV+ and iCloud+ for a small extra fee. You also get one included extra as part of your contract, which include BT Sport and Microsoft 365.

iPhone 14 128GB | £83 £77 per month (24-month contract) at EE

iPhone 14 256GB | £89 £83 per month (24-month contract) at EE

iPhone 14 512GB | £99 £93 per month (24-month contract) at EE

On this plan you get all the benefits of the previous one plus a roam abroad pass, which allows you to use your inclusive data and minutes in the EU, USA and Australia.

Advertisement

If you're interested in keeping up with all the latest Technology news, we've got everything. This includes all you need to know about the new Macbook Pro release date and how to pre-order Mac mini in the UK.