Buy the Google Pixel 6 today and get a Nest Hub or Mini for free

Until 5th October, Affordable Mobiles is offering the Google Pixel 6, 6 Pro and 6a with a free Google Nest Hub and Nest Hub Mini bundle. It's a great chance to upgrade your smartphone and get some more top tech thrown into the bargain.

The Google Pixel 6 is available with some amazing free gifts right now — if you're looking for a new phone and a highly-rated smart home bundle then this could be the deal for you.

We've been impressed time and time again by Google phones. Most recently, the 6a bagged a four-star rating in our full Google Pixel 6a review. It comes in a fantastically compact package, is powered by the powerful Google Tensor chip and offers a snappy, easy-to-use camera.

Go back a little further and we were even more impressed by its big brother, the Pro. In our full Google Pixel 6 Pro review, it bagged a 4.4 star rating.

Both of those phones — as well as the standard Google Pixel 6 — are available as part of this eye-catching new deal from Affordable Mobiles. It throws in a Nest Hub and Nest Mini worth £138.99. Remember though, it's only on offer until 5th October, so act fast if you're looking to upgrade some of your tech.

Shop Google Pixel 6 range at Affordable Mobiles

How to get a free Google Nest Hub and Mini

Credit: Google

There are deals available across all three Google smartphones, the Pixel 6, 6 Pro and 6a.

So, depending on your budget you can go for the top-of-the-range Pro, which offers an absolutely amazing camera and a 120Hz display, or you can save some pounds and go for the more affordable Pixel 6a, which is still a great phone in its own right.

Here are the deals.

Google Pixel 6a | from £21 per month with free Google Nest Hub and Nest Mini

Google Pixel 6 | from £23 per month with free Google Nest Hub and Nest Mini

Google Pixel 6 Pro | from 39 per month with free Google Nest Hub and Nest Mini

