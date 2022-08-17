The best saving we've seen so far are the ones detailed below, saving you a huge £260 on an impressive 2022 OLED telly, or £500 on a huge 65-inch Samsung QLED.

Currys is cutting prices across its TVs range in the Currys Bank Holiday sale. We've taken a look at some of the best deals to help you make a saving.

We've also picked out a more affordable Hisense model that could be a great Bank Holiday bargain at just £269.

Beyond TVs, there are chances to save on smart home equipment and wearables as well as some notable discounts on laptops.

Read on for our picks of the very best deals in the Currys Bank Holiday sale.

Save £260 on this 2022 LG OLED smart TV

Often the best discounts in big tech sales come on older tech, but this OLED smart TV from LG is a 2022 model.

Now, Currys has discounted a huge £260 off the price of the 48-inch model.

It offers 4K Ultra HD picture quality, Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa, plus it's easy to find all your favourite shows across platforms thanks to its smart TV interface.

It's down from £1199 to £939, saving you £260 or 22%. Check out the links below for the latest on pricing and availability, or to order.

Buy 48-inch LG OLED A26LA smart TV | £1199 £939 (save £260 or 22%) at Currys

If that big saving doesn't quite take your fancy there are some great alternative televisions worth considering too. Check out our favourites below.

When does the Currys Bank Holiday sale end?

Currys launched their 'Epic Deals' bank holiday sale today, 17th August 2022 and it will run until the 6th September.

So if you're on the hunt for a TV, or fancy checking out deals on phones, tablets and games consoles, then head over to Currys online store using the links below and take a look.

