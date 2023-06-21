We all have our go-to tracks for different scenarios: to chill out after a stressful day, Digital Writer Liv listens to Elton John’s Your Song, whereas Digital Writer Immy switches on a bit of Taylor Swift, and Digital Writer Laura has to have Leon Bridges’ River. To motivate us for a task (cleaning the bathroom, for sure), Laura blasts Donna Summer’s State of Independence, Immy turns up Girls Just Wanna Have Fun by Cyndi Lauper, and Liv is a big Florence Welch fan. This summer, our playlists are already jam-packed with tunes by Corinne Bailey Rae, Lizzo, and Electric Light Orchestra.

Music makes the world go round: it’s the thing that helps us get up in the morning, relaxes us after a hard day's work, and provides the soundtrack to many of life’s activities like going to the gym, doing the dishes, and entertaining friends.

With all this brilliant music out there, wouldn’t it be great if you could listen to it, anytime and anywhere, for free? How about four months of music for absolutely nothing? Well, with this Amazon deal, you can: Prime members who are new to Amazon Music Unlimited can claim a four month free trial.

How to get an Amazon Music Unlimited free trial

Typically, you can get a 30-day free Amazon Music Unlimited free trial, which you’re able to cancel any time. However, with this deal, you can bag up to four months of Amazon Music Unlimited without spending a penny. Here's how to claim those free four months.

What is the Amazon Music Unlimited deal?

If you’re an Amazon Prime subscriber who doesn’t already have Amazon Music Unlimited, from the 21st June at 4pm, you’ll be eligible for a whopping four months of music. Customers who are new to Amazon Music Unlimited but aren’t currently Amazon Prime subscribers can bag a three month free trial.

During the free trial, you can get your hands on over 100 million songs and podcasts, with unlimited skips and ad-free listening. You can even enjoy singing along to your favourite tracks offline and with HD and spatial audio, too.

At the end of the three or four month free trial, Amazon Music Unlimited will automatically renew. The subscription will set Prime members back £8.99 per month, and non-Prime members £10.99 per month.

For more on Amazon Music Unlimited, check out our Amazon Music Unlimited UK guide and our Spotify vs Amazon Music comparison.