Upcoming new phones 2020 – iPhone 12, Google Pixel 5 and more

It's mobile madness in the rush to release before Christmas - including foldable phones, 5G and more.

TOPSHOT - DJ Koh, President and CEO of IT & Mobile Communications Division of Samsung Electronics speaks on stage during the Samsung Unpacked product launch event in San Francisco, California on February 20, 2019. - Seeking to rev up demand in the slumping smartphone market, Samsung on Wednesday unveiled a folding handset, becoming the first major manufacturer to offer the feature. (Photo by Josh Edelson / AFP) (Photo credit should read JOSH EDELSON/AFP via Getty Images)

Published:

We may be well into autumn but there’s still plenty to look forward to in 2020 – including several snazzy new mobile launches.

We got a flurry of new releases in March despite the cancellation of the Mobile World Congress, and now is the time for the second wave of releases ahead of the all-important Christmas sales.

See below for all the latest handsets yet to come – many of which may be on offer this Black Friday

If you don’t want to wait, here are some of the best mobile deals and sim-only contract bargains you can buy right now.

iPhone 12

All new iPhone 12 colours
Apple
Apple
  • Storage: 64 GB, 128GB, 256GB, 512GB
  • Camera: 12MP wide, 12MP ultra-wide, 12MP telephoto and LIDAR sensor
  • Processor: Apple A14
  • Screen size: 5.4-6.7 inches
  • 5G support: Yes
  • Lightning charger
  • Price: Starting at £699
  • Release date: iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro on 23rd October, Mini and Pro Max on 13th November

Let’s get the big one out of the way – coronavirus may have shifted Apple’s usual clockwork release schedule slightly, but the iPhone 12 was eventually announced at the ‘Hi, Speed’ Apple event. For the first time ever Apple is releasing four iPhone models at once, with new features such as a new square-based design, 5G connectivity and faster processor, as well as a LIDAR scanner on the premium models.

You can pre-order the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro on 23rd October, and the Mini and Pro Max on 13th November.

Alternatively, there are some great iPhone 11 deals now its successor has been announced as well as matching iPhone 11 cases.

Google Pixel 5

pixel 5
  • Storage: 128GB
  • Camera: 12MP min and 16MP ultra-wide
  • Processor: Snapdragon 765G
  • Screen size: 6 inches
  • 5G support: Yes
  • Wireless charging (and reverse wireless charging)
  • Price: £499
  • Release date: 19th November 2020

Google finally announced the long-rumoured Google Pixel 5 in early October, becoming the company’s new flagship phone and boasting a 6-inch 90Hz OLED screen. Google has listened to criticism and improved the cameras substantially – including a new ultra-wide lens in the rear dual-camera setup.

Motorola Razr 5G

Motorola Razr closed
Motorola
  • Storage: 256GB
  • Camera: 48MP main and 20MP selfie
  • Processor: Snapdragon 765G
  • Screen size: 6.2 inches
  • 5G support: Yes
  • Price: £1,399
  • Release date: Out now

Flip phones continue their comeback, with veteran mobile manufacturer Motorola producing their update of the foldable Razr. The phone was officially announced and released in September 2020, and has added 5G support, a faster processor, improved cameras, and double the storage of the original.

Microsoft Surface Duo

Surface Duo
  • Storage: 128GB, 256GB
  • Camera: 11MP f/2.0 camera
  • Processor: Snapdragon 855
  • Screen size: 5.6 inches folded, 8.3 inches unfolded
  • 5G support: no
  • Price: $1399 (£1072)
  • Release date: 10th September (US)

Unlike most phones on this list, we’ve known about the Microsoft Surface Duo for a while, having been unveiled all the way back in October 2019. This also means we know a lot about the dual-screen tablet – with the main draw being that it can fold all the way around, letting you use the two screens together, or run different apps on both screens at the same time.

The Microsoft Surface Duo is currently only available to order at the US Microsoft Store.

LG Wing

Upcoming phones 2020
LG
  • Storage: 128GB, 256GB
  • Camera: 64 MP main, 13MP ultra-wide, 12 MP Ultra-wide Big Pixel, 32MP Front
  • Processor: Snapdragon 765G
  • Screen size: 6.8 inches
  • 5G support: Yes
  • Price: $999 (around £800)
  • Release date: Late 2020

Not wanting to be left out of the dual-screen craze, LG’s Wing takes a different approach, with a top screen that can seemingly be rotated from portrait to landscape orientation. The phone was unveiled in September 2020, and will launch in South Korea in October with the rest of the world to follow shortly.

Sony Xperia 5 II

Sony
Sony
  • Storage: 128GB
  • Camera: 12 MP ultra-wide, 12MP wide, 12 MP telephoto
  • Processor: Snapdragon 865
  • Screen size: 6.1 inches
  • 5G support: Yes
  • Price: £799
  • Release date: Out Now

With the Xperia 1 getting an upgrade in the form of the Xperia 1 II, it seems only fair the more compact Xperia 5 gets the same treatment. The 5G phone is available now and boasts a 120Hz screen, three great 12MP rear cameras and a battery that can last all day.

Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition

Samsung Galaxy S20
  • Storage: 128GB
  • Camera: 12MP main, 12MP ultra-wide, 8MP telephoto
  • Processor: Snapdragon 865
  • Screen size: 6.5 inches
  • 5G support: Yes
  • Price: £599 (4G) £699 (5G)
  • Release date: Out Now

Samsung usually launches a cheaper lite edition of their flagship Galaxy S series a few months after launch, though this time it’ll reportedly be called the “Fan Edition” for some reason. The S20 actually comes with better battery life and faster performance than the S20, as well as a lower price – at the cost of a lower resolution screen, a plastic design and lower spec cameras.

Nokia 9.3 PureView

A new Nokia 9 PureView smartphone with five rear cameras is displayed at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona on February 26, 2019. - Phone makers will focus on foldable screens and the introduction of blazing fast 5G wireless networks at the world's biggest mobile fair as they try to reverse a decline in sales of smartphones. (Photo by Josep LAGO / AFP) (Photo credit should read JOSEP LAGO/AFP via Getty Images)
  • Storage: 128GB, 256GB
  • Camera: 108 MP wide, 13MP ultra-wide, 8MP telephoto, 3D ToF sensor, 20 MP selfie
  • Processor: Snapdragon 865
  • Screen size: 6.7 inches
  • 5G support: Yes
  • Price: Around $799 (£602)
  • Release date: TBC

Previously thought to be named the 9.2 PureView, the sequel to the Nokia 9 Pureview has been rumoured for over a year and a half with little news other than several delays. Nokia has reportedly been working on getting the speedy new Snapdragon 865 processor working with their innovative five-camera system – so we’re expecting great things.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2

YouTube Screenshot
  • Storage: 256GB
  • Camera: 12MP main, 12MP ultra-wide, 12MP telephoto
  • Processor: Snapdragon 865 Plus
  • Screen size: 6.2 inches folded, 7.6 inches unfolded
  • 5G support: Yes
  • Price: £1799
  • Release date: Out Now

Samsung’s second attempt at a foldable has fixed many of the faults of the original, with a bigger screen, better specs and improved cameras. If you’re willing to shell out, this is one of the better foldable phones around.

Huawei Mate 40 Pro

Huawei
Huawei
  • Storage: 256GB
  • Camera:  P40 Pro: 50MP main, 20MP ultra-wide. 12MP periscope
  • Processor: Kirin 1900
  • Screen size: 6.7 inches (P40 Pro)
  • 5G support: Yes
  • Price: £1,099
  • Release date: 13th November

One of the last big smartphone releases of 2020, the Huawei Mate40 range was announced in late October, but the UK will only be getting the Mate40 Pro. Not that its a concern, as the Mate40 Pro packs some impressive hardware including 5G support, an impressive array of cameras and a speedy new processor.

Huawei Mate X2

BARCELONA, SPAIN - FEBRUARY 26: The new Huawei Mate X mobile phone is shown on display at the Huawei booth on day 2 of the GSMA Mobile World Congress 2019 on February 26, 2019 in Barcelona, Spain. The annual Mobile World Congress hosts some of the world's largest communications companies, with many unveiling their latest phones and wearables gadgets like foldable screens and the introduction of the 5G wireless networks. (Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images)
  • Storage: 512GB
  • Camera: 40MP wide, 8MP telephoto, 16MP ultra-wide, Time-of-Flight sensor
  • Processor: Kirin 995
  • Screen size: 8.3 inches
  • 5G support: TBC
  • Price: TBC – around £2000
  • Release date: TBC 2020

Very little is known about Huawei’s next foldable, except that it will supposedly fold inwards rather than outwards. There was no news at the reveal of the P40 range, and has reportedly been delayed to next year.

For more news, visit our Technology section.

