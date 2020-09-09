Upcoming new phones 2020 – iPhone 12, Google Pixel 5 and more
It's mobile madness in the rush to release before Christmas - including foldable phones, 5G and more.
We may be well into autumn but there’s still plenty to look forward to in 2020 – including several snazzy new mobile launches.
We got a flurry of new releases in March despite the cancellation of the Mobile World Congress, and now is the time for the second wave of releases ahead of the all-important Christmas sales.
See below for all the latest handsets yet to come
If you don’t want to wait, here are some of the best mobile deals and sim-only contract bargains you can buy right now.
iPhone 12
- Storage: 64 GB, 128GB, 256GB, 512GB
- Camera: 12MP wide, 12MP ultra-wide, 12MP telephoto and LIDAR sensor
- Processor: Apple A14
- Screen size: 5.4-6.7 inches
- 5G support: Yes
- Lightning charger
- Price: Starting at £699
- Release date: iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro on 23rd October, Mini and Pro Max on 13th November
Let’s get the big one out of the way – coronavirus may have shifted Apple’s usual clockwork release schedule slightly, but the iPhone 12 was eventually announced at the ‘Hi, Speed’ Apple event. For the first time ever Apple is releasing four iPhone models at once, with new features such as a new square-based design, 5G connectivity and faster processor, as well as a LIDAR scanner on the premium models.
You can pre-order the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro on 23rd October, and the Mini and Pro Max on 13th November.
Alternatively, there are some great iPhone 11 deals now its successor has been announced as well as matching iPhone 11 cases.
Google Pixel 5
- Storage: 128GB
- Camera: 12MP min and 16MP ultra-wide
- Processor: Snapdragon 765G
- Screen size: 6 inches
- 5G support: Yes
- Wireless charging (and reverse wireless charging)
- Price: £499
- Release date: 19th November 2020
Google finally announced the long-rumoured Google Pixel 5 in early October, becoming the company’s new flagship phone and boasting a 6-inch 90Hz OLED screen. Google has listened to criticism and improved the cameras substantially – including a new ultra-wide lens in the rear dual-camera setup.
- EE, Unlimited minutes, 10GB data |£39 monthly (£50 upfront)
Motorola Razr 5G
- Storage: 256GB
- Camera: 48MP main and 20MP selfie
- Processor: Snapdragon 765G
- Screen size: 6.2 inches
- 5G support: Yes
- Price: £1,399
- Release date: Out now
Flip phones continue their comeback, with veteran mobile manufacturer Motorola producing their update of the foldable Razr. The phone was officially announced and released in September 2020, and has added 5G support, a faster processor, improved cameras, and double the storage of the original.
- Motorola Razr 5G| £1,399 at John Lewis
Microsoft Surface Duo
- Storage: 128GB, 256GB
- Camera: 11MP f/2.0 camera
- Processor: Snapdragon 855
- Screen size: 5.6 inches folded, 8.3 inches unfolded
- 5G support: no
- Price: $1399 (£1072)
- Release date: 10th September (US)
Unlike most phones on this list, we’ve known about the Microsoft Surface Duo for a while, having been unveiled all the way back in October 2019. This also means we know a lot about the dual-screen tablet – with the main draw being that it can fold all the way around, letting you use the two screens together, or run different apps on both screens at the same time.
The Microsoft Surface Duo is currently only available to order at the US Microsoft Store.
LG Wing
- Storage: 128GB, 256GB
- Camera: 64 MP main, 13MP ultra-wide, 12 MP Ultra-wide Big Pixel, 32MP Front
- Processor: Snapdragon 765G
- Screen size: 6.8 inches
- 5G support: Yes
- Price: $999 (around £800)
- Release date: Late 2020
Not wanting to be left out of the dual-screen craze, LG’s Wing takes a different approach, with a top screen that can seemingly be rotated from portrait to landscape orientation. The phone was unveiled in September 2020, and will launch in South Korea in October with the rest of the world to follow shortly.
Sony Xperia 5 II
- Storage: 128GB
- Camera: 12 MP ultra-wide, 12MP wide, 12 MP telephoto
- Processor: Snapdragon 865
- Screen size: 6.1 inches
- 5G support: Yes
- Price: £799
- Release date: Out Now
With the Xperia 1 getting an upgrade in the form of the Xperia 1 II, it seems only fair the more compact Xperia 5 gets the same treatment. The 5G phone is available now and boasts a 120Hz screen, three great 12MP rear cameras and a battery that can last all day.
- EE, Unlimited minutes, 100GB data | £45 a month (£50 upfront)
- iD, Unlimited minutes, 1GB data | £34 a month (£49.99 upfront) (from Carphone Warehouse)
- Currys, SONY Xperia 5 II – 128 GB| £799 upfront
Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition
- Storage: 128GB
- Camera: 12MP main, 12MP ultra-wide, 8MP telephoto
- Processor: Snapdragon 865
- Screen size: 6.5 inches
- 5G support: Yes
- Price: £599 (4G) £699 (5G)
- Release date: Out Now
Samsung usually launches a cheaper lite edition of their flagship Galaxy S series a few months after launch, though this time it’ll reportedly be called the “Fan Edition” for some reason. The S20 actually comes with better battery life and faster performance than the S20, as well as a lower price – at the cost of a lower resolution screen, a plastic design and lower spec cameras.
- Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 128GB | £599 upfront at Samsung
- Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G 128GB | £699 at Amazon
- EE, Unlimited minutes, 40GB data | £55 monthly (£30 upfront)
- Sky, Unlimited minutes, 2GB data | £32 monthly (£0 upfront)
- iD, Unlimited minutes, 1GB data | £33.99 monthly at Carphone Warehouse (£29.99 upfront)
Nokia 9.3 PureView
- Storage: 128GB, 256GB
- Camera: 108 MP wide, 13MP ultra-wide, 8MP telephoto, 3D ToF sensor, 20 MP selfie
- Processor: Snapdragon 865
- Screen size: 6.7 inches
- 5G support: Yes
- Price: Around $799 (£602)
- Release date: TBC
Previously thought to be named the 9.2 PureView, the sequel to the Nokia 9 Pureview has been rumoured for over a year and a half with little news other than several delays. Nokia has reportedly been working on getting the speedy new Snapdragon 865 processor working with their innovative five-camera system – so we’re expecting great things.
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2
- Storage: 256GB
- Camera: 12MP main, 12MP ultra-wide, 12MP telephoto
- Processor: Snapdragon 865 Plus
- Screen size: 6.2 inches folded, 7.6 inches unfolded
- 5G support: Yes
- Price: £1799
- Release date: Out Now
Samsung’s second attempt at a foldable has fixed many of the faults of the original, with a bigger screen, better specs and improved cameras. If you’re willing to shell out, this is one of the better foldable phones around.
- Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 | £1,799 upfront
- EE, Unlimited Minutes, 40GB data | £101 monthly (£100 upfront)
- Vodafone, Unlimited Minutes, unlimited data | £101.99 monthly at Carphone Warehouse (£99.99 upfront)
Huawei Mate 40 Pro
- Storage: 256GB
- Camera: P40 Pro: 50MP main, 20MP ultra-wide. 12MP periscope
- Processor: Kirin 1900
- Screen size: 6.7 inches (P40 Pro)
- 5G support: Yes
- Price: £1,099
- Release date: 13th November
One of the last big smartphone releases of 2020, the Huawei Mate40 range was announced in late October, but the UK will only be getting the Mate40 Pro. Not that its a concern, as the Mate40 Pro packs some impressive hardware including 5G support, an impressive array of cameras and a speedy new processor.
- Huawei Mate 40 Pro 256GB | £1,099 upfront
Huawei Mate X2
- Storage: 512GB
- Camera: 40MP wide, 8MP telephoto, 16MP ultra-wide, Time-of-Flight sensor
- Processor: Kirin 995
- Screen size: 8.3 inches
- 5G support: TBC
- Price: TBC – around £2000
- Release date: TBC 2020
Very little is known about Huawei’s next foldable, except that it will supposedly fold inwards rather than outwards. There was no news at the reveal of the P40 range, and has reportedly been delayed to next year.
