New Harry Potter game Hogwarts Legacy announced for PS5

A new open-world video game set in the world of Harry Potter was unveiled during the PS5 Spotlight event.

Advertisement

Titled Hogwarts Legacy, the action-RPG sees you take on the role of a Hogwarts student in the late 1800s as you learn spells, brew potions, and fight fantastic beasts.

Hogwarts Legacy promises to let you take control of your wizarding adventure like never before, including creating your own character and making decisions that could impact the entire wizarding world. You’ll also be able to explore locations outside of the iconic magical school, including Hogsmeade, the Forbidden Forest, and more.

So far the next-gen game only has a release window of 2021, with an exact date yet to be announced.

Hogwarts Legacy is being developed by Avalanche Studios – whose recent works include the slightly different Just Cause 4 and Rage 2 – who have teased that the PS5 adds a new sense of touch and sound to the game.

You can see the full reveal trailer below:

Though the game was unveiled at the PS5 showcase, Hogwarts Legacy has also been confirmed for Xbox Series X, PS4, and Xbox One.

The Playstation event finally revealed the PS5 price and PS5 release date for the PS5, with pre-orders starting to go live over-night and quickly selling out at many retailers.

You can buy a PS5 from the following stores, or check our PS5 pre-order guide:

If you are unable to get your hands on a PS5, then now is a great time to grab a cheap PS4:

You can see more options on our PS4 and PS4 Pro deals page.

Advertisement

Visit our hub for more Technology news.