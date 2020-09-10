PS5 v Xbox Series X: Which should you buy?

If you are a lover of the latest technology and video games, you have probably been scouring the web for as many details as you can possibly find about both the Xbox Series X and the PlayStation 5- the two next-generation consoles that are likely to have gamers battling it out over which gaming system is the best all over again.

The release date for both is fast approaching, well we assume it is for the PlayStation 5, and Xbox was first out of the gate to announce the price and release date for their latest console on PlayStation’s birthday no less – cheeky Microsoft.

If you are one of those who cannot decide between the PlayStation 5 and the Xbox Series X, here are some details about both that may help you make up your mind.

PS5 v Xbox Series X price

Sony

There is only one of the two consoles that we discuss the price on with certainty – the Xbox Series X. Microsoft has now revealed that the powerful console will cost £449 at launch ($499 for you readers in the USA). Interestingly, there are plans available that will allow you to have, no only the new console, but Gamespass, which will soon include EA Play, at a monthly cost. If the idea of not forking out nearly £500 in one go appeals, then you will be able to play next-gen for £28.99 a month.

Game and Smyths Toys will be the ones to go to for this deal here in the UK while in America, Best Buy, GameStop, Target, Microsoft Store and Walmart will be your port of call. As with all credit plans, this will be subject to eligibility.

Xbox does also have the smaller, digital-only, budget version of the console, the Xbox Series S hitting shelves on the same day, November 10th, too.

We expect the PlayStation 5 to be priced much the same but as of the time of writing, we do not know whether they too will have a similar pay monthly scheme or whether it will be a case of fronting all the money upfront.

PS5 v Xbox Series X Specs

For all you technically minded people out there, here are the specifications of the upcoming PlayStation 5:

CPU: AMD Zen 2-based CPU with 8 cores at 3.5GHz (variable frequency)

GPU: 10.28 TFLOPs, 36 CUs at 2.23GHz (variable frequency)

GPU architecture: Custom RDNA 2

Memory interface: 16GB GDDR6 / 256-bit

Memory bandwidth: 448GB/s

Internal storage: Custom 825GB SSD

Expandable storage: NVMe SSD slot

External storage: USB HDD support

Optical drive: 4K UHD Blu-ray drive

And here is what we know about what the Xbox Series X has to offer:

CPU: 8x Cores @ 3.8 GHz (3.6 GHz w/ SMT) Custom Zen 2 CPU

GPU: 12 TFLOPS, 52 CUs @ 1.825 GHz Custom RDNA 2 GPU

Die Size: 360.45 mm2

Process: 7nm Enhanced

Memory: 16 GB GDDR6 w/ 320b bus

Memory Bandwidth: 10GB @ 560 GB/s, 6GB @ 336 GB/s

Internal Storage: 1TB Custom NVME SSD

Expandable Storage: 1TB Expansion Card (matches internal storage exactly)

External Storage: USB 3.2 External HDD Support

Optical Drive: 4K UHD Blu-Ray Drive

PS5 v Xbox Series X Design

The PlayStation 5 has a sleek design with the new console looking just as much at home sitting upright than it did with consoles of the past – something that helps with the space that they can take up. The white colour addition is a new and welcome change and the blades on either side of the console will allow it to stay cool and remain much quieter than the noise that the PlayStation 4 was known for making. It looks the part for a next-generation console and will look sleek as part of any home entertainment set up.

The Xbox Series X has opted for a design that really represents that the power behind the console. It has changed the style from previous versions and does resemble a PC tower now, albeit one that is much smaller, but the simplicity of it really is something to be commended and it too will look great next to your TV.

Both consoles also support 4K Blu-rays which was a strange and controversial omission from the last PlayStation console (Microsoft included this from the launch of the One S) although it was prone to errors, which is something we hope they have rectified now.

PS5 v Xbox Series X Games

Here’s where things get interesting. The PlayStation, without question, leads the way when it comes to exclusive games and it has done for years. There really is no comparison as the quality of the titles, and the amount of them, far outweighs that of Microsoft. And that looks set to continue with the PlayStation 5 already having new exclusive titles ready to go; including Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales.

But while the PlayStation does have PlayStation Now as a subscription service to play a wealth of games, Microsoft is leading the way here with Gamespass, soon to be merged with EA Play (formerly EA Access) at no extra cost, giving gamers access to a staggering amount of games. And while Xbox is trailing with exclusives, it does add them to Gamespass as soon as they are available which is a massive saving for fans of popular titles such as Gears, Halo and Forza.

Should I buy the PS5 or the Xbox Series X?

Both consoles are powerful, fast, and look incredible when played on a 4K HDR-ready TV and there are certainly arguments to be made for both. If you want a console that will give you tons of exclusive games that are normally critically acclaimed, then the PlayStation is for you. But if you’re looking to play something that can give you access to countless, continually updated games and the chance to play exclusives at a reasonable monthly cost, you may want to cast your eye in Xbox’s direction.

Other than it looking as though the Playstation 5 will be a bit quicker than the Xbox One X and will likely leave you spending slightly less time staring at loading screens, the two consoles are fairly evenly matched when it comes to the technical aspects. The choice is yours, but either will be a worthy investment and games will never have looked better on either.

Can you pre-order the PS5 or the Xbox One X yet?

Not yet! Pre-orders for the Xbox One X are due to go live on September 22nd and we do not even know the release date for the PlayStation 5 yet. But can you get a headstart on pre-ordering some games for the next-gen consoles!

