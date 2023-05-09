These legendary adversaries represent the toughest of the tough and are hidden away in the various planets Cal Kestis and co find themselves exploring.

If you’re looking to earn every last achievement/trophy in the game or are just looking to test your Jedi skills, defeating the Star Wars Jedi: Survivor legendary bosses is a must.

Finding each legendary boss's location can prove tricky, but that’s where we come in. If you’re after that elusive ‘I’m a Living Legend’ trophy/achievement, this is the place to be.

Here is the full list of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor legendary enemies and where to find these particularly difficult adversaries.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor legendary bosses – where to find hardest adversaries

The best way to find all 13 legendary adversaries in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is probably to check out the helpful video from YouTuber Gamer Guru above. This video will show you the precise locations of each boss and exactly what they look like.

If you’d prefer the list of legendary adversaries in written form, though, we’ve got you covered. Read on below for the complete list of legendary bosses and where to find them.

Beetu Deetu

You’ll find Beetu Deetu on Koboh, in the Southern Reach region.

Fast travel to the Meditation/Save point in the Southern Reach level B and move forward along the path. A pod will land containing the legendary boss ready to ambush Cal.

D-L1T

You’ll find D-L1T on Coruscant, in the Hangar 2046-C area (need the Electro Dart upgrade to reach).

Use the lift straight ahead from the Meditation point and head up. Run along the corridor and use BD-1 to unlock the door. D-L1T is behind this door.

E3-VE3

You’ll find E3-VE3 on Koboh in the Untamed Downs area (due west from the Bygone Settlement Meditation point).

Head through the green barrier doorway using Merrin’s Charm and keep running through the area until you reach a door you can open with the force beside a small bridge/walkway. E3-VE3 will be right behind this door along with a handful of B1 Droids.

Frenzied Jotaz

The Frenzied Jotaz boss battle can be found on Coruscant in the Undercity Meats area.

From the Undercity Meats Meditation point, run to the left and forward and grapple up the wall. From here, head left into the doorway and use BD-1 Electro Dart to unlock the yellow and grey door. Frenzied Jotaz is behind that door.

Golden Skriton

You’ll find Golden Skriton on Jedha, in the Desert Ridge area.

From the Anchorite Base Meditation point, run left through the Narkis Desert. Keep going until you find a small opening with some flying beasts sitting down on the sand (through the tunnel to the right of the natural stone archway just as you enter the Desert Ridge region). They’ll fly away as you get near and head toward the cave on the left. The Golden Skriton is there.

Gorocco Matriarch

You’ll find the Gorocco Matriarch on Koboh in the Derelict Dam region.

Run forward from the Derelict Dam Meditation point and get the Roller Mine droid to follow you down the path and toward the wall-running spot. Run across the wall, and use the force to pick up the Roller Mine and throw it into the destructible wall (should be glowing blue).

Carry on down this hidden path and you’ll come across the Gorocco Matriarch eventually after using the force to lift open the locked door.

Rancor

You’ll find Rancor on Koboh in the Sodden Grotto area.

Climb up the vine-covered wall to the right of the Sodden Grotto Meditation point and run into the mine/cave. Keep going down this path and use the zipline to get across to the higher point.

In the cavern at the end of the path from the higher point is where you’ll encounter Rancor.

Spawn of Oggdo

The Spawn of Oggdo is located on Koboh in the Fort Kah’lin region.

From the fast-travel Meditation point, grapple up to the battlement and head left until you see a black and orange circle with some downed B1 Droids. Stand on this platform and it will open, dropping you into the Spawn of Oggdo battle arena below.

Subatan Alpha

Found on Jedha, in the Crypt of Uhrma area.

From its fast-travel Meditation point, head through the slim doorway to the right of the statue and up the stairs. From here, head outside and jump across to the wall you can climb. Carry on down this path and into the cavern below just to the right.

A large puzzle wall awaits at the end of the crypt. Follow these instructions to complete the Crypt of Uhrma puzzle:

Force pull the top left pillar

Top right

Middle left on the bottom row

Middle right on the bottom row

Head down through the grate and use Merrin’s Charm to get past the green barrier. Carry on through the waterfall and small opening into the Subatan Alpha battle arena.

The Massiff

You’ll find the Massiff on Koboh in the Lucrehulk Core area.

From this Meditation point, head left and down through the first and then the second door on the left. Climb the wall and jump across to the higher ledge behind you. The Massiff should be right there in that higher corridor.

The Mire Terror

Found on Koboh in the Viscid Bog.

From the Viscid Bog fast-travel Meditation point use the zipline and grapple onto the platform above. Use the force to raise the stone pillars and jump across them. Head down the path into the area below where you’ll find the Mire Terror.

Urgost, Fist of Rayvis

Found on Koboh in the Observatory Understructure.

You can’t miss Urgost, Fist of Rayvis as this boss battle is part of the main story chapter five.

Vile Bilemaw

You’ll find Vile Bilemaw on Koboh in the Fogged Expanse region.

From the Meditation point use the zipline. Head left and down (the grey metal sheets on the floor will guide you). Keep hopping down until you slide down and into the Vile Bilemaw’s lair.

