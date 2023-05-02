It's understandable if you want to skip this one, but it's an absolute must for those who want a challenge. They're tough as nails, and one of the earliest legendary creatures you'll come across is the Rancor.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is packed full of side missions, collectables, and a plethora of stuff to do besides the main story. One of the most difficult of these is fighting the legendary monsters.

The Rancor is a legendary creature in more ways than one. It actually appeared in the original Star Wars trilogy – in 1983's Return of the Jedi – when it did battle with Luke Skywalker in Jabba the Hut's lair. What better reason to fight it, then? Everyone wants to channel their inner Luke.

You can actually fight the Rancor very early on in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, as part of the Missing Prospectors quest on Koboh. However, it's very difficult at that point and we're guessing you won't be quite ready. Give it a go if you want, but we recommend coming back a wee bit later.

Ready to fight him? Let's go.

How to beat the Rancor in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

Check out the video from YouTube channel Fextralife for a visual accompaniment if you fancy, or follow our guide below.

First things first, you need to find the Rancor. As we've said, you can find him during the Missing Prospectors quest. Otherwise, you can head back to the same cave whenever you're ready. It's near the start of the game, by the Rambler’s Reach Meditation point.

Once you're face to face with the creature itself, take a deep breath and channel your inner Yoda. You'll need to be both calm and focused, because there are attacks that can kill you instantly.

One such attack is his pick-up, in which he'll munch you down and it's game over. When he charges in to do this, make sure you dodge and not jump. However, when he uses his long range shockwave, it's best to double jump rather than dodge. And when you're close, he might use a spin attack – this one can be parried. Do be careful when you're close, though!

You should get used to manoeuvring around his attacks after a while. When you find yourself behind him after a dodge (or for any other reason), attack a few times but don't get greedy. You're better off safe than sorry with his powerful attacks.

Once you've beaten the Rancor, you'll be rewarded with the Shatter perk. Good luck!

