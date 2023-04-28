This chain of side missions sees you finding and defeating 16 bounty hunters. Each one you defeat will award you a Bounty Puck that you can exchange for useful rewards (including upgrades to your blaster and BD-1).

While the story should last you long enough by itself , there is plenty of extra content to be getting on with in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor , including the meaty bounty hunter side quest.

The side quest is initiated on Koboh by talking to Caij Vanda. You should find her in Pyloon’s Saloon. Each time you pick up a Bounty Puck, too, you need to take it back to Caij in Pyloon’s Saloon. Do this in exchange for rewards and new information on your next bounty.

There’s also a trophy/achievement in it for your troubles, and a surprise or two in store so it’s definitely worth undertaking.

Now you know all this, it’s time to take down the Haxion Brood. Keep on reading for the full Star Wars Jedi: Survivor bounties list, where to find them, and to see what happens once you defeat them all – be aware though, there are big spoilers ahead.

Full list of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor bounty hunters revealed

After completing each bounty hunter fight in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, you need to head back to Caij Vanda in Pyloon’s Saloon. Not only will you be able to exchange your Bounty Pucks, but she’ll also give you the next bounty on her list. You can also simply happen across the bounties on the map but it’s easier to find out where they are from Caij’s rumours.

There are 16 bounties in total to collect, with a promise of a legendary bounty or two at the end of the side quest. As already mentioned, spoilers follow.

Here is the full Star Wars Jedi: Survivor bounty hunters list and where to find them (in alphabetical order):

Corde the Half | Located in the Halls of Ranvell on Jedha along with PR-85T the Other Half

| Located in the Halls of Ranvell on Jedha along with PR-85T the Other Half Fenn Finau | Found in the Hangar Bay on Nova Garon along with Masi Finau and KLE-O

| Found in the Hangar Bay on Nova Garon along with Masi Finau and KLE-O Gatt Medo | Found in the Freight Handling Depot on Coruscant

| Found in the Freight Handling Depot on Coruscant Jo the Cannibal | Found in the Yurt Barracks of the Lucrehulk on Koboh (should be the final of the 16 bounties)

| Found in the Yurt Barracks of the Lucrehulk on Koboh (should be the final of the 16 bounties) Kili Oso | Found in the Sanctuary Temple on Jedha

| Found in the Sanctuary Temple on Jedha Kip Ostar | Located in the Derelict Dam on Koboh

| Located in the Derelict Dam on Koboh KLE-O | Found in the Hangar Bay on Nova Garon along with Fenn and Masi Finau

| Found in the Hangar Bay on Nova Garon along with Fenn and Masi Finau Korej Lim | Found in the Devastated Settlement on Koboh (the first bounty hunter)

| Found in the Devastated Settlement on Koboh (the first bounty hunter) Mash | Located in the Automated Forge on Koboh’s Shattered Moon

| Located in the Automated Forge on Koboh’s Shattered Moon Masi Finau | Found in the Hangar Bay on Nova Garon along with Fenn Finau and KLE-O

| Found in the Hangar Bay on Nova Garon along with Fenn Finau and KLE-O Meyen Corr | Found in the Boiling Bluff on Koboh

| Found in the Boiling Bluff on Koboh PR-85T the Other Half | Found in the Halls of Ranvell on Jedha along with Corde the Half

| Found in the Halls of Ranvell on Jedha along with Corde the Half Raz | Found in the Forest Array on Koboh

| Found in the Forest Array on Koboh Selfin Jook | Found in the Observatory Understructure on Koboh

| Found in the Observatory Understructure on Koboh Vaslyn Martz | Located in the Fogged Expanse on Koboh

| Located in the Fogged Expanse on Koboh Yuhong | Located in the Path of Restoration on Jedha

Once you have defeated all of these 16 bounties, you need to scoot off to Pyloon’s Saloon and talk to Caij, except, she’s no longer there. Instead, you’ll find her in the location you originally met her in the Devastated Settlement on Koboh.

This is where major spoilers follow. You’ve been warned.

Caij has been using you all along. Cal Kestis now has a massive bounty on his head and Caij wants it. What ensues is one of the trickiest boss battles in the game. After defeating Caij, a real surprise enters the scene. None other than Boba Fett!

You get a brilliant cut-scene containing one of Star Wars’ most famous and recognisable characters, voiced by the legendary Temuera Morrison himself (as confirmed in the full cast list). It’s a ludicrously cool scene and it’s awesome to hear his well-known voice once more. This cameo appearance definitely makes the whole side quest worth it.

