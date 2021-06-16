Why Link has a new arm in Breath of the Wild 2 explained – a (strong) theory

It was a great year for E3 2021 and we got stacks of new information about lots of games, across many different platforms – but what is going on with Link’s arm in the new Zelda game?

One of the biggest E3 reveals from Nintendo was some new intel on the highly anticipated Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2. Not only did we get a shiny new trailer for it – long overdue considering we got the first reveal back in 2019 – but we also got a release date window for the game in late 2022.

But a question that was raised previously is being asked again, and it has got Zelda fans talking – just what is the deal with Link’s arm in BotW 2? While we’ve had no official word from Nintendo as to what is happening with it, we do have a pretty good hunch as to what it means.

Why does Link have a new arm in Breath of the Wild 2?

Back when the original trailer was released for the game in 2019, fans were quick to notice that Link appears to be able to shoot out some powerful green energy from his arm, and questions were instantly asked as to how this can happen. You can rewatch that original trailer below to jog your memory.

Now that we have seen more of the game, we are able to come up with some more theories about it, and these arm-based antics appear to be a new magical power or item that Link somehow gets equipped with (maybe the work of the Sheikah Tribe), and he can be seen using it in various ways throughout the new trailer.

That second Breath of the Wild trailer, if you haven’t seen it before, is well worth checking out. Take a look below to see what all the fuss is about. Even in the thumbnail, you can see that Link has something on his arm. Is it wood? Is it magic? Is it the Zelda equivalent of a Winter Soldier arm? See what you think:

There is a moment in that trailer where Link seems to be infected with some kind of red goo that transforms him. Presumably, that infection will lead to this influx of new powers. Later we see him use the arm to freeze a spike-covered ball that is sent his way. He is then capable of reversing it and sending it back to where it came from.

The teleportation mechanic in the game seems to be linked to the arm, too. Now it appears that Link can teleport through rocks and he seems to raise his arm when he does it – indicating he gets the power from whatever is on his arm. It may also be part of his ability to fly now, too.

We know that Link is set to get many new powers in the sequel, and it would make sense that some kind of magical cyber arm would gift them to him. But beyond that, TheGamer.com has theorised that the arm could have been chosen for historical reasons – linking back to the Celtic roots that Zelda has.

Ancient Irish mythology tells of a physician named Dian Cécht who, after the king lost his arm, made him a new silver one. That could well be the inspiration here. A fun fact is that his son made a better, organic one – and his dad killed him for it because he was jealous. Lovely story.

Regardless of all that, though, we can be sure that Link will be using his new appendage to help him on his quest, and we can’t wait to be able to try it out.

You can learn more about The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 in our dedicated hub on the game.

