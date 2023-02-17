There are the classic regular chests with random gear, eyeball chests that contain gold and collection chests, which contain either cosmetic wand parts or conjuration recipes.

There are more collectables in Hogwarts Legacy than you can shake a wand at, with even chests having different types to track down and collect.

Now with nearly 200 of the collection chests alone, it's going to take a fair bit of effort to find them all even with magic - luckily, however, we're here to help with a full list of the hidden collectables throughout the game.

So without further ado, let's get started.

Hogwarts Legacy collection chests: All locations revealed

There are 155 collection chests to find in Hogwarts Legacy, so you'll want to whip through the map faster than a Firebolt to get them all in one sitting!

Luckily, Collection Chests can be tracked by the collectable count on the map.

Collection Chests are usually hidden away, so be prepared - in the castle, they can often be found behind door puzzles or through Hogwarts Secrets, while many in Hogsmeade require Alohomora first.

You'll need to do a bit of story progress first then, but once you're clued up, here's where you can find all the collection chests:

Hogwarts Grounds

Alchemy Class

Arithmancy Class

Arithmancy Class

Arithmancy Class

Bell Tower

Bell Tower

Bell Tower

Central Hall

Charms Classroom

Clock Tower

Clock Tower

Defence Against the Dark Arts Tower

Defence Against the Dark Arts Tower

Faculty Tower

Faculty Tower

Faculty Tower

Grand Staircase

Grand Staircase

The Great Hall

The Great Hall

Kitchens

Library — Restricted Section

Long Gallery

North Hall

Professor Fig's Classroom

Ravenclaw Tower

Viaduct

Viaduct

For a visual guide of the Collection Chests inside Hogwarts Grounds, check out this video from Youtuber WoW Quests:

Hogsmeade

North of Honeydukes

South Hogsmeade

Spire Alley

The Three Broomsticks

Hogsmeade Valley

Claire Beaumont's House

Upper Hogsfield House

Upper Hogsfield House

North Hogwarts Region

Northwest of East North Hogwarts Region Floo Flames

West of Jackdaw’s Tomb

Bandit Camp Castle

Bandit Camp Castle

Korrow Ruins

The Collector’s Cave

South Hogwarts Region

Locked house near Floo Flame

Locked house in Aranshire

House in Aranshire

Locked House in front of Floo flame

Behind rubble in Aranshire

Hidden in flowers in Aranshire

Locked house in Aranshire

By broken wheelbarrow in Lower Hogsfield

Near female NPC in Lower Hogsfield

Hogwarts Valley

Platform in Brocburrow

Unlocked house in Brockburrow

Locked house in Brockburrow

Small room in Keenbridge

The second floor of a locked house in Keenbridge

Locked house in Keenbridge

Beneath an abandoned building in The Gilded Perch

North Ford Bog

Pitt-upon-ford locked house

Pitt-upon-ford locked house

Pitt-upon-ford locked house

Pitt-upon-ford unlocked house

Small Bandit Camp

Small Bandit Camp

Feldcroft Region

Locked house near Windmill in Irondale

Locked house near Hamlet Shop in Irondale

Southern Feldcroft house

Near logs in Feldcroft

Small room in Feldcroft

Forbidden Forest

Medium Bandit Camp

Small Bandit Camp

South Sea Bog

Medium Bandit Camp

Poidsear Coast

Bandit camp castle

Small Bandit Camp

Small Bandit Camp

Small Bandit Camp

Small Bandit Camp

Phoenix Mountain Cave

Phoenix Mountain Cave

Marunweem Lake

Small Bandit Camp

Unlocked house near Marunweem Flo Flame

Small Bandit Camp

Small Bandit Camp

Small Bandit Camp

Medium Bandit Camp

Manor Cape

Henrietta's Hideaway

Small Bandit Camp

Small Bandit Camp

Cragcroftshire

Small house near Cragcroft Floo Flame

The second floor of a small house near Cragcroft Floo Flame.

The second floor of the house on the hill

A small house across from Hamlet shop

Medium Bandit Camp

Clagmar Coast

Medium Bandit Camp

Small Bandit Camp

Beneath a cliff near a Treasure Vault

Bandit Camp Castle

Bandit Camp Castle

