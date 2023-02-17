Hogwarts Legacy collection chests: All locations revealed
Your very own Marauders' Map for collection chests.
There are more collectables in Hogwarts Legacy than you can shake a wand at, with even chests having different types to track down and collect.
There are the classic regular chests with random gear, eyeball chests that contain gold and collection chests, which contain either cosmetic wand parts or conjuration recipes.
Now with nearly 200 of the collection chests alone, it's going to take a fair bit of effort to find them all even with magic - luckily, however, we're here to help with a full list of the hidden collectables throughout the game.
So without further ado, let's get started.
There are 155 collection chests to find in Hogwarts Legacy, so you'll want to whip through the map faster than a Firebolt to get them all in one sitting!
Luckily, Collection Chests can be tracked by the collectable count on the map.
Collection Chests are usually hidden away, so be prepared - in the castle, they can often be found behind door puzzles or through Hogwarts Secrets, while many in Hogsmeade require Alohomora first.
You'll need to do a bit of story progress first then, but once you're clued up, here's where you can find all the collection chests:
Hogwarts Grounds
- Alchemy Class
- Arithmancy Class
- Arithmancy Class
- Arithmancy Class
- Bell Tower
- Bell Tower
- Bell Tower
- Central Hall
- Charms Classroom
- Clock Tower
- Clock Tower
- Defence Against the Dark Arts Tower
- Defence Against the Dark Arts Tower
- Faculty Tower
- Faculty Tower
- Faculty Tower
- Grand Staircase
- Grand Staircase
- The Great Hall
- The Great Hall
- Kitchens
- Library — Restricted Section
- Long Gallery
- North Hall
- Professor Fig's Classroom
- Ravenclaw Tower
- Viaduct
- Viaduct
For a visual guide of the Collection Chests inside Hogwarts Grounds, check out this video from Youtuber WoW Quests:
Hogsmeade
- North of Honeydukes
- South Hogsmeade
- Spire Alley
- The Three Broomsticks
Hogsmeade Valley
- Claire Beaumont's House
- Upper Hogsfield House
- Upper Hogsfield House
North Hogwarts Region
- Northwest of East North Hogwarts Region Floo Flames
- West of Jackdaw’s Tomb
- Bandit Camp Castle
- Bandit Camp Castle
- Korrow Ruins
- The Collector’s Cave
South Hogwarts Region
- Locked house near Floo Flame
- Locked house in Aranshire
- House in Aranshire
- Locked House in front of Floo flame
- Behind rubble in Aranshire
- Hidden in flowers in Aranshire
- Locked house in Aranshire
- By broken wheelbarrow in Lower Hogsfield
- Near female NPC in Lower Hogsfield
Hogwarts Valley
- Platform in Brocburrow
- Unlocked house in Brockburrow
- Locked house in Brockburrow
- Small room in Keenbridge
- The second floor of a locked house in Keenbridge
- Locked house in Keenbridge
- Beneath an abandoned building in The Gilded Perch
North Ford Bog
- Pitt-upon-ford locked house
- Pitt-upon-ford locked house
- Pitt-upon-ford locked house
- Pitt-upon-ford unlocked house
- Small Bandit Camp
- Small Bandit Camp
Feldcroft Region
- Locked house near Windmill in Irondale
- Locked house near Hamlet Shop in Irondale
- Southern Feldcroft house
- Near logs in Feldcroft
- Small room in Feldcroft
Forbidden Forest
- Medium Bandit Camp
- Small Bandit Camp
South Sea Bog
- Medium Bandit Camp
Poidsear Coast
- Bandit camp castle
- Small Bandit Camp
- Small Bandit Camp
- Small Bandit Camp
- Small Bandit Camp
- Phoenix Mountain Cave
- Phoenix Mountain Cave
Marunweem Lake
- Small Bandit Camp
- Unlocked house near Marunweem Flo Flame
- Small Bandit Camp
- Small Bandit Camp
- Small Bandit Camp
- Medium Bandit Camp
Manor Cape
- Henrietta's Hideaway
- Small Bandit Camp
- Small Bandit Camp
Cragcroftshire
- Small house near Cragcroft Floo Flame
- The second floor of a small house near Cragcroft Floo Flame.
- The second floor of the house on the hill
- A small house across from Hamlet shop
- Medium Bandit Camp
Clagmar Coast
- Medium Bandit Camp
- Small Bandit Camp
- Beneath a cliff near a Treasure Vault
- Bandit Camp Castle
- Bandit Camp Castle
