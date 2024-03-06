Or, ask yourself: would replaying 1996’s Resident Evil still feel scary today (we are not referring to the dated graphics here) if it was not for Mamoru Samuragochi’s chilling soundtrack?

Helldivers 2 is one such game that has an evocative soundtrack. It clangs and bellows, making you feel like you are really part of an epic movement to defend the galaxy.

It is beautifully composed, and so there is no surprise players have been trying to track it down.

More like this

However, that has proven to be harder for some than fighting off hordes of giant bugs. Fortunately, we’re here to help.

Who composed the Helldivers 2 OST?

The Helldivers 2 OST was composed by Wilbert Roget II.

Roget is a vastly experienced and award-winning video game composer who has credits on titles such as Call of Duty: WWII, Destiny 2: Forsaken and the upcoming Star Wars Outlaws.

According to his website, he joined LucasArts in 2008 and began working on games in the Star Wars universe including The Old Republic.

He also co-founded his own music software company called Impact Soundworks, and lecturers on game music too.

Where to listen to the Helldivers 2 soundtrack

The Helldivers 2 soundtrack has not been officially released and there is no confirmation that it will be available as a package in the future.

However, multiple YouTube channels have compiled the game’s music together in a singular playlist, as demonstrated by EarthMen PlayGames below.

There is also a cover of A Cup of Liber Tea, the game’s most notable song, by artist Tom Dabrowski available on both Spotify and Apple Music.

Full tracklist for Helldivers 2 soundtrack

The full tracklist for the Helldivers 2 soundtrack, as described in the YouTube video we shared earlier, is as follows:

Main Menu Theme

Dropzone Theme

Extraction

Galactic Map Ambience

Helldeath/Hellreinforcement

Initial Helldiver

A Cup of Liber Tea

Mission Selection

National Theme

Socialist Automaton World

The Helldiver Wakes

Tyrant Terminids World

Stay ahead of the game! Sign up for our gaming newsletter to receive the latest insights, reviews and expert recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

And that’s everything on the Helldivers 2 OST! Use the links below to check out more of our Helldivers 2 coverage.

Read more on Helldivers 2: Helldivers 2 release date | Helldivers 2 player count | Helldivers 2 server status | Helldivers 2 mechs | Helldivers 2 enemies | Helldivers 2 stratagems | Helldivers 2 difficulty levels | Helldivers 2 trophies | Helldivers 2 ‘Rickroll’ Steam Deck players | Helldivers 2 solo guide | Helldivers 2 crossplay | Helldivers console exclusivity explained | Is Helldivers 2 on PS4? Alternatives explained | Helldivers 2 roadmap

Listen to our One More Life podcast and subscribe to our gaming newsletter for all the latest intel.

Looking for something to watch? Check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.