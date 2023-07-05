We’re being treated to new skins, emotes, back blings, and pickaxes in this mega(tron) bundle.

Read on to find out everything there is to know about the Fortnite Transformers Pack, including its release date, its price, where to buy, and what skins are included. Roll out.

The Fortnite Transformers Pack release date is 13th October 2023, the developers have confirmed. This is the release date of the physical version of the pack, anyway.

On Digital storefronts, the Transformers Pack in Fortnite release date is 21st October 2023. No, we’re not sure why there’s a minor delay for the digital version, either.

Once the Pack has rolled out, you’ll have access to all of its contents after purchasing it. This includes new skins, back blings, pickaxes, emotes, and some V-Bucks.

Fortnite Transformers Pack price & where to buy

The Fortnite Transformers Pack price costs £19.99 and you can pre-order it on GAME. Once it has released on 13th October, you should see the physical box on the shelves of your favourite retailers.

If you’d rather purchase the digital version of the Transformers Pack in Fortnite, you will be able to buy it on your preferred digital storefront (Nintendo eShop, PlayStation Store, Xbox Store, Epic Games Store). It will also be available to purchase in-game within the Fortnite item shop.

20 quid sounds somewhat expensive but considering what the pack contains, it isn’t too bad a price all things considered.

Fortnite Transformers Pack skins: What’s included?

Three new Transformers skins are included as part of the crossover pack: Bumblebee, Megatron, and the Fortnite Battle Bus outfit (this one’s not an official Transformer… yet).

It’s not just the new outfits included in the bumper pack, though, with Epic Games treating us to some extra goodies. The complete Fortnite Transformers Pack content list is as follows:

Bumblebee skin

Bumblebee’s Wings back bling

Stinger Sword pickaxe (with Battle Ready emote)

Megatron skin

Decepticon Emblem back bling

Energon Mace pickaxe (with Fusion Cannon emote)

Fortnite Battle Bus skin

Bot Air Balloon back bling

Pick Axle pickaxe

1,000 V-Bucks

Those V-Bucks sweeten the deal. Normally worth £6.49 for 1,000, they’re included at no extra cost in the Transformers Pack. Purchasing all of this separately would most likely cost you more.

Who’s to say you’ll be able to buy the skins separately, anyway? They could have to be bought as part of this bundle — that’s not been made clear as of writing.

