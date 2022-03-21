Whether you're playing Fortnite on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S or Nintendo Switch, you'll want to know how to sprint in the game on your platform of choice.

If you're a fan of Fortnite , you've probably already noticed that faster sprinting has been added to the game — legging it across the island at a speedier-than-ever rate is one of the new tactical options in the game, as part of Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 , and this new 'tactical sprint' mechanic is a handy way to get out of trouble now that Fortnite building has been removed .

Epic Games has said of this new addition: "This sprint is so fast that it’ll mean pocketing whatever you’re holding. Of course, sprinting super fast can’t be maintained forever, so a new sprint meter will tell you how much longer you can move at that pace."

No one wants to get left behind, though, and if all your rival players are running across the map at speed, you won't want to get caught short at any point. Keep on reading, then, and we'll tell you how to tactical sprint in the latest version of Fortnite.

How to sprint in Fortnite on PC

To sprint in Fortnite on PC, you'll want to press the left-hand shift button on your keyboard as your character is moving about. Hold down that button while you're moving your character and you should notice that they get a little bit speedier, which could give you a handy advantage on the battlefield.

How to sprint in Fortnite on Switch

To sprint in the Nintendo Switch version of Fortnite, you should press in on the left analogue stick, which should be found on your left-hand Joy-Con. This might be slightly awkward to do, but the benefits to your game are not to be scoffed at!

How to sprint in Fortnite on Xbox

To sprint in Fortnite on Xbox One, Xbox Series X or Xbox Series S, you need to press in on the left analogue stick (known as LSB) when your character is moving around. This is how you enact a tactical sprint, which could get you out of a tight spot and keep you in the game a little bit longer.

How to sprint in Fortnite on PlayStation

To sprint in Fortnite on PS4 or PS5, you just need to press in on the left analogue stick (known as L3), while moving your character about, which will give you the speed boost you require. If you're a player of action-adventure games, you'll know this is a fairly common control scheme for sprinting.

It's worth noting that, in the Fortnite settings menu, you should be able to map sprint to a different button if you don't enjoy pressing down on your analogue sticks. Perhaps you'd prefer to have it on a shoulder button? That's totally your choice!

