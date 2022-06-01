But before Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 kicks off, there are still things left to do in season 2, and some challenges that are still in need of completion.

It will all change soon in the world of Fortnite with season 3 gearing up to start - which means we will be saying goodbye to the version of the game that we have been playing for some time now.

One of those challenges, that forms part of the Resistance challenges, is to collect fuel cells, two to be precise. But in order to do so, you will need to do another task first.

For all on that task, and where to find some Fortnite fuel cells that can be located with ease, read on for all the information.

Where to find the Fortnite fuel cells

Before we can even start sending you on your way to collecting fuel cells, you have to undertake another task first.

You will need to establish a Device Uplink and this can be done either near the Seven Outpost by Command Cavern, or the Seven Outpost by Logjam Lumberyard - the choice is yours as to which one. However, the Command Cavern one is your best bet here as you will have less traipsing across the map to get all the cells.

Sticking with the Command Cavern then, once the Device Uplink has been sorted, look for a backpack that is placed between two barrels right next to a wooden fence. Once you have quipped that, it's time to turn your focus to collecting the cells.

You shouldn't have too much trouble finding the fuel cells as there are plenty of them about, but here is the easiest route to take to collect the number needed.

First up from the Command Cavern, just to the right of the underground river entrance, is your first cell and you can find it next to a table. From there, head slightly east and you will see an incline that overlooks a body of water. Here is where you will find the second and third cell next to two containers.

Now you will head to the northern area of the Command Cavern and here you will see another couple of containers near some water - two more cells await you here.

You only need to collect two cells in total to complete the challenge, and you will have more than enough already. But remember that there are lots of them dotted about in both the Command Cavern and the Seven Outpost so there is every chance that you will stumble upon two just by exploring.

Either way though, consider this challenge ticked off the to-do list.

