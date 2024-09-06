As there are no fire-based weapons in Fortnite, you will have to get creative with your means of immolation. Fortunately, the quest tab points us in the right direction, so we don’t have to think particularly hard about it.

It’s a lot easier than defeating Doctor Doom or collecting all the Absolute Doom Medallions, that’s for sure.

That’s quite enough from us, however, so read on to see just how to survive fire damage to complete the Fortnite Doom quest!

More like this

How to survive fire damage in Fortnite

Fortnite. Epic Games

To complete the 'Survive fire damage' quest in Fortnite, you need to blow up a gas pump and walk in the flames.

On the quests tab, track the fire damage quest and this will highlight gas stations on the map.

Try to land at the furthest-away gas station to avoid other players trying to complete the quest.

Once you land, gear up as quickly as possible to deal with any other players. Ideally, you will want your shields filled up too, so you don’t take damage too quickly.

If the coast is clear, shoot the petrol pump to blow it up - but make sure you're not too close!

Once it's exploded, walk into the fire just long enough to take damage to complete the quest.

Stay ahead of the game! Sign up for our gaming newsletter to receive the latest insights, reviews and expert recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Discover more with Fortnite creative map codes: Fortnite horror maps | Fortnite action-adventure maps | Fortnite hide and seek maps | Fortnite Zone Wars maps | Fortnite fighting maps | Fortnite parkour maps | best Fortnite creative maps | Fortnite Squid Game map codes | Fortnite Monopoly code | Fortnite I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here code | Fortnite Doctor Who map code

Advertisement

Check out more of our Gaming coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.