How to get Doctor Doom skin in Fortnite explained
Become the villain.
Fortnite often lets us play as the bad guy. From the Joker to Hades earlier this year, there have been plenty of villainous skins over the years. We usually have to beat them first, but that's part of the fun.
This season, it's Marvel's Doctor Doom. Those waiting will be glad to know he's finally arrived, even if it's midway through the season.
The classic antihero first appeared in 1962, but he's in vogue now after the announcement that he'll be played by Robert Downey Jr in the upcoming Avengers film.
Little wonder he's making an appearance in the Fortnite island.
So, how do we get the Doctor Doom skin? Let's take a look at the quests you'll need to complete.
More like this
By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
How to get Doctor Doom skin in Fortnite explained
So how exactly do we get our hands on the Doctor Doom cosmetic?
Well, firstly you'll need to have the Absolute Doom Battle Pass. This isn't all you'll need to do, we're afraid, but make sure you have the item bundle before moving onto the quests.
Once you have this, you'll need to complete six quests to get the Doom Outfit.
Full list of quests to get the Doctor Doom skin
The complete list of quests are as follows:
- Survive four instances of Fire damage (0/4)
- Crack opponents’ shields (0/5)
- Hit rocks or stone structures (0/51)
- Damage opponents from beyond 44 meters (0/200)
- Crouch at the memorial statue (0/1)
- Drop War Machine’s Arsenal, Hover Jets or Auto Turret (0/1)
- Open rare chests (0/5)
- Hit players with Doctor Doom’s Arcane Gauntlets (0/4)
- Place first or second in a match (0/1)
- Claim Captain America’s Shield or Shuri’s Black Panther Claws from eliminated players (0/1)
- Eliminate players in Doomstadt, Castle Doom, or Doom’s Courtyard (0/10)
- Dispose of Followers or Henchmen (0/5)
You'll need to complete the first half of this list to unlock the second, but the more you do the more you'll goodies you'll get. On an official blog post, Epic have shared the rewards:
- Complete 1 Quest - Doom Loading Screen
- Complete 2 Quests - Doom Cloak Back Bling
- Complete 3 Quests - Glory to Latveria Wrap
- Complete 4 Quests - The Doomblade Pickaxe
- Complete 5 Quests - Fist of Doom Glider
- Complete 6 Quests - Doom Outfit
- Complete 7 Quests - Pandora’s Fist of Doom Glider
- Complete 8 Quests - Latverian Monarch Decor Bundle
- Complete 9 Quests - Pandora Doomblade Pickaxe
- Complete 10 Quests - Doom’s Pandora Cloak
- Complete 11 Quests - Doom’s Domain Emote
- Complete 12 Quests - Pandora’s Armor Doom Outfit
So is you complete all 12 quests, you'll get an even better suit... worth doing we recon!
Check out more of our Gaming coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.