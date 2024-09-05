The classic antihero first appeared in 1962, but he's in vogue now after the announcement that he'll be played by Robert Downey Jr in the upcoming Avengers film.

Little wonder he's making an appearance in the Fortnite island.

So, how do we get the Doctor Doom skin? Let's take a look at the quests you'll need to complete.

How to get Doctor Doom skin in Fortnite explained

So how exactly do we get our hands on the Doctor Doom cosmetic?

Well, firstly you'll need to have the Absolute Doom Battle Pass. This isn't all you'll need to do, we're afraid, but make sure you have the item bundle before moving onto the quests.

Once you have this, you'll need to complete six quests to get the Doom Outfit.

Full list of quests to get the Doctor Doom skin

The complete list of quests are as follows:

Survive four instances of Fire damage (0/4)

Crack opponents’ shields (0/5)

Hit rocks or stone structures (0/51)

Damage opponents from beyond 44 meters (0/200)

Crouch at the memorial statue (0/1)

Drop War Machine’s Arsenal, Hover Jets or Auto Turret (0/1)

Open rare chests (0/5)

Hit players with Doctor Doom’s Arcane Gauntlets (0/4)

Place first or second in a match (0/1)

Claim Captain America’s Shield or Shuri’s Black Panther Claws from eliminated players (0/1)

Eliminate players in Doomstadt, Castle Doom, or Doom’s Courtyard (0/10)

Dispose of Followers or Henchmen (0/5)

You'll need to complete the first half of this list to unlock the second, but the more you do the more you'll goodies you'll get. On an official blog post, Epic have shared the rewards:

Complete 1 Quest - Doom Loading Screen

Complete 2 Quests - Doom Cloak Back Bling

Complete 3 Quests - Glory to Latveria Wrap

Complete 4 Quests - The Doomblade Pickaxe

Complete 5 Quests - Fist of Doom Glider

Complete 6 Quests - Doom Outfit

Complete 7 Quests - Pandora’s Fist of Doom Glider

Complete 8 Quests - Latverian Monarch Decor Bundle

Complete 9 Quests - Pandora Doomblade Pickaxe

Complete 10 Quests - Doom’s Pandora Cloak

Complete 11 Quests - Doom’s Domain Emote

Complete 12 Quests - Pandora’s Armor Doom Outfit

So is you complete all 12 quests, you'll get an even better suit... worth doing we recon!

