The v31.10 update introduces even more Marvel-themed items, including the ability for players to transform into Doctor Doom and deal plenty of damage in the process.

But what else is arriving in the Fortnite v31.10 update? Keep on reading for everything there is to know!

The biggest change in the Fortnite v31.10 update is the arrival of Shuri's Black Panther Claws.

Players can obtain this Marvel-inspired weapon by visiting The Raft point of interest (POI) on the map.

When equipped, players can utilise Pounce, Slash and Supercharge abilities to eliminate the opposition.

Shuri's Black Panther Claws feature percentage-based ammunition. The lower the percentage, the closer they are to running out of firepower.

Fortnite. Epic Games/Marvel

The next marvellous addition included in the v31.10m update is Ultra Doom Armour.

When equipped, players turn into Doctor Doom and have a variety of unique abilities to conquer the opposition and become the last one standing.

One of the attacks available resembles Doom's Mystical Bomb, which made its debut in Chapter 2 Season 4.

The superpowers are similar to the Thanos-themed limited-time mode that launched in Season 5 Chapter 1.

Alongside the new weaponry, the Super Styles available in the battle pass are now available to unlock. Head to the Bonus Rewards section to unlock the following styles:

Cold Sorcery

Doomforged

Arcane Burn

To obtain these items, players must make sure they've surpassed Level 100. Each of them costs between 15 and 25 Battle Stars, which are very easy to earn.

Full patch notes for Fortnite v31.10

Shuri's Black Panther Claws

Ultra Doom Armour

New Battle Pass Super Styles

Isle of Doom POI

New Doctor Doom skin and quests

New Gwenpool quests

New Story quests

Doctor Doom quests

Below is a list of all of the Doctor Doom quests that have arrived as part of the v31.10 update:

Survive fire damage (4)

Crack opponents' shields (5)

Hit rocks or stone structures (51)

Damage opponents from beyond 44 metres (200)

Crouch at the Memorial Statue (1)

Drop War Machine's Arsenal, Hover Jets or Auto Turret (1)

Open Rare Chests (5)

Hit players with Doctor Doom's Arcane Gauntlets (4)

Place first or second in a match (1)

Claim Captain America's Shield or Shuri's Black Panther Claws from eliminated players (1)

Eliminate players in Doomstadt, Castle Doom or Doom's Courtyard (10)

Dispose of Followers or Henchmen (5)

