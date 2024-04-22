There are four different types of power armour in the game, including the T-45, T-51 and T-60 models, as well as the X-01 - which is the most powerful (and rare) version.

Different parts, such as helmets and arm guards, are often scattered across the wastelands in various locations, and so hunting around for a complete suit can be tiresome, but highly rewarding in the long run.

But just like your favourite party costume, there comes a time when the power armour suit needs to be taken off. Fortunately, removing it in Fallout 4 is far easier than whipping off a pair of skinny jeans or untying a pair of high-top canvas trainers at the end of a big day.

Yet if you are having trouble, read on for our simple guide.

How to take off power armour in Fallout 4 explained

Taking off power armour in Fallout 4 is easy. If you are an Xbox player, then you simply hold the A button. Likewise, on a PlayStation, you simply hold the X button.

PC gamers must hold the E button on their keyboard for this to work.

The suit can be taken off anywhere in the game, but we would recommend leaving it in a safe place, as they really are valuable pieces of kit that can help you overcome serious odds in battle.

Leaving them at a settlement you own is how we would normally store one.

It really is as simple as that.

Jay Cartere has a simple video on YouTube that we’ve included below, in case learning visually is your preference.

Power armour in the Fallout games receives a lot of attention due to its synonymy with the franchise, having featured on front covers of the series since its inception in 1997.

For more information on the suits, why not check out some of our other writing on Fallout below?

