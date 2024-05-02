All told, completing the quests required will take a few hours - but it is totally worth it.

Get those quests completed and learn the Armourer perk and you’ll have better armour with increased damage resistance and energy resistance soon enough.

Keep reading to find out how to get Ballistic Weave in Fallout 4.

More like this

How to get Ballistic Weave in Fallout 4 explained

To get the Ballistic Weave in Fallout 4, you need to complete a number of side quests for the Railroad faction before NPC Tinker Tom teaches you the armour mod.

The process of unlocking it is a little tricky, and it’s recommended you follow a video guide such as this super-useful one from YouTuber jayvee below:

If you’d rather follow a step-by-step written list of what to do to unlock the Ballistic Weave armour mod, we’ve got you covered.

Here’s how to unlock Ballistic Weave in Fallout 4:

Find the Railroad faction HQ – inside the Old North Church crypt

Complete Road to Freedom and Tradecraft quests to join the Railroad

Talk to Doctor Carrington and complete Boston After Dark

Talk to PAM and complete the Mercer Safehouse quest

Return to PAM and complete one or two Jackpot missions

Return to PAM, turn in the Jackpot mission and talk to Drummer Boy, who will tell you to talk to Tinker Tom

Talk to Tinker Tom

Tinker Tom will tell you about the ballistic polymer weave (talk to him again if he doesn’t mention it)

This unlocks the Ballistic Weave armour mod

The whole process should take a few hours to complete in total – several quests need completing, remember! – and you’ll now have the Ballistic Weave armour mod unlocked.

Head to any Armour Workbench and you can use the mod on a limited number of armour items (so long as you have unlocked the Armourer perk). You’ll find the full list of armour the Ballistic Weave mod can be equipped to on the Fallout Wiki.

There are five levels of the Ballistic Weave armour mod - rank up your Armourer perk to level 4 to unlock them all.

Once you have done so, you’ll have access to much stronger armour with vastly increased damage resistance and energy resistance.

Perfect for Survival mode if you’re finding that too difficult.

Now, get out there and unlock the Ballistic Weave in Fallout 4.

Read more on Fallout:

Stay ahead of the game! Sign up for our gaming newsletter to receive the latest insights, reviews and expert recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Gaming coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.