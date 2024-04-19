A video posted on the official Helldivers 2 X page showed the hulking dreadnoughts blasting multiple high-powered weapons at soldiers, reminiscent of the AT-AT assault on Hoth in The Empire Strikes Back.

Check it out:

Somehow, Factory Striders are more deadly, though. They have been known to drop in packs when playing on higher difficulties, and they boast various firearms including a large laser cannon on their backs, as well as tough armour.

More like this

As is standard with Helldivers 2, players are not being deterred by whatever the game throws at them.

So, as the retalliation begins in the name of protecting democracy, we’ve put together some tips on how to find these deadly walkers and subsequently eliminate them.

How to destroy Factory Striders in Helldivers 2 explained

Destroying Factory Striders in Helldivers 2 can be tough, but one surefire method is to repeatedly blast them with weapons such as an Orbital Laser or an Orbital Railcannon Strike.

It is also worth noting that the brutes have weak spots on both their head and on the side of their bodies. Disabling their weapons first by dropping huge amounts of firepower on them is also a smart move.

Focus on the Striders' back cannons primarily, as they will do a significant amount of damage to any unlucky Helldiver that gets in its way.

Keeping your distance from them is also crucial, as Striders have the ability to drop reinforcements from a compartment underneath them - and so becoming overwhelmed with enemies is easy.

Obviously, tackling Striders alone is achievable, but the best bet would be to squad up with other players. This will make flanking them easier, leaving their weak areas more vulnerable to attack.

Where to find Factory Striders in Helldivers 2 explained

Factory Striders in Helldivers 2 can be found by journeying to any planet that is run by the Automatons on the galaxy map, such as Choohe.

The Eliminate Factory Strider missions are not available at every difficulty level, though, as they will only appear from tier four (otherwise known as Challenging) and upwards.

At tier five (Hard), they will also spawn randomly mid-battle.

Naturally, the higher the difficulty setting, the more Factory Striders you will be tasked with taking out per mission.

