The creature (which first appeared in Pokémon Sun and Moon) made its Pokémon Go debut as a reward as part of the Cosmic Companion Special Research story.

Congrats! You’ve managed to catch yourself a Cosmog in Pokémon Go - a psychic-type Legendary Pokémon that can evolve not just once but twice.

The tiny ball of gas can evolve into Cosmoem and then into Solgaleo or Lunala - but its second evolution states are currently locked in Pokémon Go.

But just how do we go about making our new companion evolve - and when are its next evolution states released? Read on to find out more.

How to evolve Cosmog into Cosmoem in Pokémon Go

To turn your Cosmog into a Cosmoem, you’ll need 25 candy, and you'll also need to work your way to the fifth stage of the Cosmic Companion Special Research story - 'Evolve a Cosmog'.

Fortunately, completing stage four gives you the 25 candy you’ll need to take the next step in evolving your Cosmog.

When can Cosmoem evolve into Solgaleo or Lunala?

The option to evolve your Cosmoem is currently locked, but fortunately we know the details of when it’ll become available and what you’ll need to evolve your Legendary Pokémon for the second time.

Using 100 candy, you’ll be able to evolve your Cosmoem from 23rd November, when the next stages of the Cosmic Companion Special Research story are released. It shouldn't be too long before you have a Solgaleo or Lunala, then!

