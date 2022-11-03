CoD MW2 settings: Best options for graphics and more
Make Task Force 141 proud with these tactical settings for MW2 multiplayer.
Call of Duty is one of the biggest shooters in gaming, enjoyed by casual players, franchise veterans and esports competitors alike.
As with any first-person shooter, however, there are a huge number of settings you can customise and play around with, and shifting a few values by 0.1 can make a surprising difference.
So if you're feeling a bit overwhelmed by all the technical terms and numbers in the settings menu or you're a long-time stat tinkerer, here are the best settings to improve your performance in Modern Warfare 2.
CoD MW2 Best Settings
Bear in mind that all the below settings are recommendations that you don't necessarily have to follow strictly, and can be tailored or altered to adapt to your particular playstyle.
It also goes without saying that these settings will not make the game look its best, and turn off extra features such as DualSense haptics – but this no-frills approach can help improve your performance drastically if you're serious about playing competitively.
With that being said, here are the best controller and graphics settings to experiment with and send your K/D ratio skyrocketing.
CoD MW2 Best Controller Settings
A quick way to improve your controller settings is to change your button layout preset. One of the more popular options is Tactical which allows you to swap your melee and stance buttons for easier manoeuvrability, but feel free to try out the options to see what works best for you.
Other settings include:
- Controller vibration – Off
- Trigger effect – Off
- Horizontal stick sensitivity – Personal preference between 6-8
- Vertical stick sensitivity – Personal preference between 6-8
- ADS Sens multiplier – 0.8
- Automatic sprint – Automatic tactical sprint
- Weapon mount – ADS + melee
- Interact/Reload behaviour – Prioritise reload (unless playing Search and Destroy)
- Target aim assist – On
- Aim assist type – Personal preference
- Aim response curve type – Dynamic
- Deadzones (sticks) – Personal preference between 0.1 and 0.5. Increase further if you have stick drift.
- Input Deadzones (left and right triggers) – 0.00
- Auto move forward – Off
- Grounded mantle – Off
- Automatic airborne mantle – Off
- Automatic ground mantle – Off
- Sprinting door bash – On
CoD MW2 Best Graphics Settings
Almost as important as your controller is your display, which you'll want to ensure is as clear as possible without any frills that may get in the way. It may hurt when a game looks as good as MW2, but these are the best settings to give you a competitive edge:
- On-demand texture streaming – On unless you experience issues
- World motion blur – Off
- Weapon motion blur – Off
- Film Grain – 0.0
- Depth of field – Off
- FidelityFX CAS – On
- FidelityFX CAS strength – Personal preference from at least 40 upwards
- Field of view – Personal preference between 100 and 110
- ADS Field of view – Affected
