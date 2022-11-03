As with any first-person shooter, however, there are a huge number of settings you can customise and play around with, and shifting a few values by 0.1 can make a surprising difference.

Call of Duty is one of the biggest shooters in gaming, enjoyed by casual players, franchise veterans and esports competitors alike.

So if you're feeling a bit overwhelmed by all the technical terms and numbers in the settings menu or you're a long-time stat tinkerer, here are the best settings to improve your performance in Modern Warfare 2.

CoD MW2 Best Settings

Bear in mind that all the below settings are recommendations that you don't necessarily have to follow strictly, and can be tailored or altered to adapt to your particular playstyle.

It also goes without saying that these settings will not make the game look its best, and turn off extra features such as DualSense haptics – but this no-frills approach can help improve your performance drastically if you're serious about playing competitively.

With that being said, here are the best controller and graphics settings to experiment with and send your K/D ratio skyrocketing.

CoD MW2 Best Controller Settings

A quick way to improve your controller settings is to change your button layout preset. One of the more popular options is Tactical which allows you to swap your melee and stance buttons for easier manoeuvrability, but feel free to try out the options to see what works best for you.

Other settings include:

Controller vibration – Off

– Off Trigger effect – Off

– Off Horizontal stick sensitivity – Personal preference between 6-8

– Personal preference between 6-8 Vertical stick sensitivity – Personal preference between 6-8

– Personal preference between 6-8 ADS Sens multiplier – 0.8

– 0.8 Automatic sprint – Automatic tactical sprint

– Automatic tactical sprint Weapon mount – ADS + melee

– ADS + melee Interact/Reload behaviour – Prioritise reload (unless playing Search and Destroy)

– Prioritise reload (unless playing Search and Destroy) Target aim assist – On

On Aim assist type – Personal preference

– Personal preference Aim response curve type – Dynamic

– Dynamic Deadzones (sticks) – Personal preference between 0.1 and 0.5. Increase further if you have stick drift.

– Personal preference between 0.1 and 0.5. Increase further if you have stick drift. Input Deadzones (left and right triggers) – 0.00

– 0.00 Auto move forward – Off

– Off Grounded mantle – Off

– Off Automatic airborne mantle – Off

– Off Automatic ground mantle – Off

– Off Sprinting door bash – On

Never miss a thing. Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

CoD MW2 Best Graphics Settings

Almost as important as your controller is your display, which you'll want to ensure is as clear as possible without any frills that may get in the way. It may hurt when a game looks as good as MW2, but these are the best settings to give you a competitive edge:

On-demand texture streaming – On unless you experience issues

– On unless you experience issues World motion blur – Off

– Off Weapon motion blur – Off

– Off Film Grain – 0.0

– 0.0 Depth of field – Off

– Off FidelityFX CAS – On

– On FidelityFX CAS strength – Personal preference from at least 40 upwards

– Personal preference from at least 40 upwards Field of view – Personal preference between 100 and 110

– Personal preference between 100 and 110 ADS Field of view – Affected

Read more:

Follow Radio Times Gaming on Twitter for all the latest insights. Or if you're looking for something to watch, see our TV Guide.

Visit our video game release schedule for all upcoming games on consoles. Swing by our hubs for more Gaming and Technology news.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.