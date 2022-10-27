The Modern Warfare 2 remake's first season will be dropping soon, and while we’re unsure of the details as of yet, there’s no harm in speculating!

The seasons system is a Call of Duty tradition that doesn’t look like it’ll be going anywhere, much to the delight of fans. Seasons are essentially packages of content that drop on certain dates, and they include new maps, modes, missions, and weapons.

If you were wondering, the first season of 2019’s Modern Warfare remake was completely free, and it featured the Crash and Vacant maps, among others.

Judging by past releases, let’s speculate as to what the first season will contain; roadmaps, weapons, missions?

The Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Season 1 start date is 16th November 2022, the developer has confirmed.

It’s dropping at the same time as Warzone 2, and we know that a fan-favourite map from the original Modern Warfare 2 will be returning.

CoD MW2 season 1 roadmap: what will the battle pass include?

One thing we know about where MW2 season 1 will be heading is this: we've heard that the first Raid will launch on 14th December. The fact that this is an hours-long 3v3 mission might suggest something about the nature of the maps released in the preceding season, but it’s hard to say.

Either way, the Call of Duty team have described the Raid as “a three-player cooperative experience requiring teamwork and strategic, puzzle-solving thinking in-between bouts of intense combat".

Sounds intriguing, and while we have no idea what’s to come beyond that, we’re pretty darn excited. Bring on the battles and all the goodies to collect, which will no doubt feature plenty of skins and weapons and all the rest.

