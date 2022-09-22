Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile promises to offer players the authentic Warzone experience but on mobile devices instead of on a TV screen or PC monitor. It’s a good time to be a fan of Activision’s battle royale.

The long-awaited Call of Duty : Warzone Mobile release date is close to reality now following the game’s official announcement during the 2022 Call of Duty: Next presentation. Verdansk is back, and this time it’s in the palms of your hands.

If you’re looking forward to Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile it’s worth reading on to find out more about its release date, pre-registration details, gameplay, and maybe even a trailer. This is your one-stop shop for everything there is to know about CoD: Warzone Mobile.

When is the Call of Duty Warzone Mobile release date?

The Call of Duty Warzone: Mobile release date is scheduled for 2023. Unfortunately, Activision is yet to reveal its full release date plans for the game. All we know is that it is set to launch at some point during 2023.

We’d wager it should release within the first half of the year, though don’t take our word for it, as the game shares cross-progression with Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 which is set to launch by the end of 2022. Fingers crossed, anyway.

Can I pre-register Call of Duty Warzone Mobile?

You can pre-register Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile on the Google Play Store right now. Pre-registering the game will grant you a chance to get early access to the game ahead of its launch sometime in 2023.

To pre-register CoD: Warzone Mobile either head to Google Play Store on your smartphone or follow this link to the Google Play page on your browser. Just tap on the “Pre-register” button and away you go.

As a bonus, Activision is giving away rewards to each player who pre-registers the game as long as certain milestones are met. These rewards and milestones are as follows:

Five million pre-registrations - Dark Familiar Emblem and Foe’s Flame Vinyl

10 million pre-registrations - X12 Prince of Hell Blueprint (weapon skin)

15 million pre-registrations - M4 Archfiend Blueprint (weapon skin)

- M4 Archfiend Blueprint (weapon skin) 25 million pre-registrations - Mystery player skin

Is Call of Duty Warzone Mobile on iOS and Android?

Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile will release on both iOS and Android devices. No one should miss out this way regardless of what mobile platform you personally prefer. See above for release date details.

Call of Duty Warzone Mobile gameplay details

Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile offers the Warzone gameplay you know and love from PC and consoles but plonks it onto a smartphone screen, including drivable vehicles and aircraft. This time around, though, it’s been built ground up for mobile, including the different control methods you’d expect. Your battlefield will be the returning fan-favourite Verdansk, bringing that map to mobile for the first time.

The CoD: Warzone Mobile experience should contain everything you’d expect to see from Warzone. This includes Buy Stations dotted throughout the map, Contracts, and even The Gulag for some 1v1 action and a redeployment chance.

What’s more, Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile shares cross-progression with Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II and Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0. This means that your Battle Pass progression will carry over across all different games and platforms. Your friends list will be shared among the games too.

The mobile version of Warzone will have its own events, customised playlists, and more unique content. It will be its own experience as well as a shared one. Oh, and up to 120 live players can take part in a match, which is quite something.

Is there a Call of Duty Warzone Mobile trailer?

Activision confirmed the game with an announcement trailer that features some expensive-looking CG and not gameplay. Regardless, it does enough to show what the game is about and get those hype levels rising. Watch it below:

