If you’re just getting started on the Modern Warfare 2 remake, you’re probably getting well acquainted with the M4 already. However, there’s a chance you’re not getting the most out of it.

If you’re a fan of CoD (or any other shooter for that matter), the odds are you’re also a fan of the M4. It’s the weapon of choice for most players, thanks to its versatility and the number of attachments available for it.

What we plan to do here is give you all the information you need to make the popular assault rifle in the series your best friend in MW2. From its perks to its available attachments, keep reading to get the most out of the M4.

Luckily, you don’t need to unlock the rifle because it’s the first weapon available in the assault rifle’s progression tree. So, we can dive right in. Before we do, however, we should flag that these are just our recommendations, and if other attachments and perks feel better to you, ignore us and go with your gut!

Best MW2 M4 loadout: Our setup tips

M4 Loadout

Optic: Cronen Mini Red Dot

Cronen Mini Red Dot Stock: Demo Fade Pro Stock

Demo Fade Pro Stock Rear Grip: XTEN Grip

XTEN Grip Muzzle: Forge-Tac Castle Comp

Forge-Tac Castle Comp Barrel: Tempus Hightower 20" Barrel

M4 Class and Perks

Basic Perk 1: Tracker

Tracker Basic Perk 2: Scavenger

Scavenger Bonus Perk: Fast Hands

Fast Hands Ultimate Perk: Ghost

Ghost Secondary: Expedite 12

Expedite 12 Tactical: Snapshot Grenade

Snapshot Grenade Lethal: Proximity Mine

Proximity Mine Field Upgrade: Munitions Box

