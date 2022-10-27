Best M4 loadout in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 - our setup tips
The M4 is the most popular assault rifle in the COD series, but are you utilizing it to the best of its abilities in MW2? We've shared a few pointers to help you do just that.
If you’re a fan of CoD (or any other shooter for that matter), the odds are you’re also a fan of the M4. It’s the weapon of choice for most players, thanks to its versatility and the number of attachments available for it.
If you’re just getting started on the Modern Warfare 2 remake, you’re probably getting well acquainted with the M4 already. However, there’s a chance you’re not getting the most out of it.
What we plan to do here is give you all the information you need to make the popular assault rifle in the series your best friend in MW2. From its perks to its available attachments, keep reading to get the most out of the M4.
Luckily, you don’t need to unlock the rifle because it’s the first weapon available in the assault rifle’s progression tree. So, we can dive right in. Before we do, however, we should flag that these are just our recommendations, and if other attachments and perks feel better to you, ignore us and go with your gut!
Best MW2 M4 loadout: Our setup tips
M4 Loadout
- Optic: Cronen Mini Red Dot
- Stock: Demo Fade Pro Stock
- Rear Grip: XTEN Grip
- Muzzle: Forge-Tac Castle Comp
- Barrel: Tempus Hightower 20" Barrel
By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
M4 Class and Perks
- Basic Perk 1: Tracker
- Basic Perk 2: Scavenger
- Bonus Perk: Fast Hands
- Ultimate Perk: Ghost
- Secondary: Expedite 12
- Tactical: Snapshot Grenade
- Lethal: Proximity Mine
- Field Upgrade: Munitions Box
Follow Radio Times Gaming on Twitter for all the latest insights. Or if you're looking for something to watch, see our TV Guide.
Visit our video game release schedule for all upcoming games on consoles. Swing by our hubs for more Gaming and Technology news.
The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.