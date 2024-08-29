Multiplayer and battle royale loadouts often possess different qualities making it tricky for players to manage them from one mode to the other. Now, Global Weapon Builds has addressed this particular issue.

But how exactly do Global Weapon Builds work in Black Ops 6 and Warzone? Keep on reading for all the intel.

What are Global Weapon Builds in CoD BO6 and Warzone?

Global Weapon Builds enable players to carry the same loadout across multiplayer, zombies and the battle royale.

More like this

Once players have created their favourite loadouts from within the Gunsmith, the Global Weapon Build feature allows them to use it across all areas of the Call of Duty franchise without having to rebuild it.

The concept revolves around players spending too much time creating loadouts within the menus and not enough time attempting to score victories.

Are Global Weapon Builds worth using in CoD BO6 and Warzone?

Due to the requirements of Black Ops 6 multiplayer, zombies and Warzone, players often use different loadouts depending on the tasks they're trying to complete.

For example, multiplayer fans won't find themselves equipping huge magazines or magnification scopes but for Warzone, the extra ammunition and visual clarity at longer distances is essential to achieve success.

Depending on how the early meta evolves, Black Ops 6 fans may choose to utilise Global Weapon Builds to transfer their favourite loadouts over to Area 99 and Urzikstan.

On the other hand, many may choose to keep their loadouts separate to ensure they've got access to the best weaponry at any given moment.

Either way, Global Weapon Builds is an excellent way of streamlining loadout creation and allowing Black Ops 6 players to access their favourite builds with ease.

Stay ahead of the game! Sign up for our gaming newsletter to receive the latest insights, reviews and expert recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Gaming coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.