How to use the Underbarrel Launcher in CoD BO6 explained
Going under the barrel.
If you’re after some special weapon camos in Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, you may well have come across the ‘get 20 kills with the Underbarrel Launcher’ challenge. Newcomers to the game might not know what the BO6 Underbarrel Launcher is and how to use it.
We’re here to help.
The Standard Underbarrel Launcher is an explosive weapon attachment you can unlock for Assault Rifles and Marksman Rifles.
It’s a solid attachment that adds another layer of strategy and explosive ammunition to your Multiplayer gameplay. It fires grenades from your gun that explode on impact.
Read on to find out how to use the Underbarrel Launcher in CoD BO6 and how to get it.
To use the Underbarrel Launcher in CoD BO6, you need to tap left on the D-Pad.
You need to unlock and equip the attachment to one of your Assault and/or Marksman Rifles first, of course.
Simple enough.
It should be, anyway, with some on Reddit complaining that they can’t get the attachment to work.
If pressing left on the D-Pad isn’t working for you, you can try holding the left trigger and left on the D-Pad at the same time, not equipping the Primary Gunfighter Wildcard and using Tactical Expert, or even by removing all other attachments, camos and key-binding to another button on your controller.
One person suggests that "it’s the AK-74 blueprint. It can’t be a blueprint so it won’t work on it. I took it off and I have it [Underbarrel Launcher equipped] now".
All fixes were suggested in the Reddit thread listed above and have worked for a few different people.
A word of warning, too, the Underbarrel Launcher is banned in Ranked playlists. If you’ve been trying to use the attachment in Ranked and getting annoyed that it isn’t working, it’s because it’s banned.
How to get the CoD BO6 Underbarrel Launcher
To get the Standard Underbarrel Launcher in CoD BO6, you need to unlock it by levelling up your Assault Rifle and Marksman Rifle levels.
The Weapon Level Up requirements to unlock the Standard Underbarrel Launcher in BO6 are different for each Rifle.
Here is when you should unlock the Standard Underbarrel Launcher in BO6 for each Assault and Marksman Rifle:
- AEK-973: Level 16
- AK-74: Level 13
- Ames 85: Level 23
- Goblin Mk2: Level 14
- GPR 91: Level 31
- Model L: Level 27
- SWAT 5.56: Level 32
