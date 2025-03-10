The biggest addition is undoubtedly the return of fan-favourite map Verdansk, bringing players back to the nation of Kastovia to celebrate the occasion.

Read on for all you need to know!

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Season 3 will begin on Thursday 3rd April 2025.

The newest season of Black Ops 6 was originally slated for 20th March, coinciding with the end of Season 2, but has been seemingly pushed back due to the scale of the next update.

Announcing the start date, the game's official Twitter account stated that: "Season 03 is a big moment for Call of Duty: Warzone and Black Ops 6, and we're taking the time to deliver a great experience starting on 3rd April."

Is Verdansk returning in CoD BO6 Season 3?

Verdansk is returning in CoD BO6 Season 3.

In the lead-up to Season 3, rumours that the map would be making a comeback had run rampant, with Activision finally confirming the news with a short trailer posted to social media on 10th March - the fifth anniversary of Call of Duty: Warzone.

Verdansk was the first available map when Warzone originally launched in 2020, so for many fans it was a no-brainer that the iconic map would be coming back to our screens to celebrate the milestone.

Anniversaries aside, it's hardly surprising to see Activision getting in on the trend of OG maps in games with them having already proven so popular in other shooters such as Fortnite.

What to expect from CoD BO6 Season 3

Beyond the potential return of Verdansk, Season 3 could be the biggest update Black Ops 6 has seen since its launch last year.

It's been rumoured that we'll see some long-range weapons introduced, with CharlieIntel suggesting the Grau and HDR will be added, in order to combat the current SMG-heavy meta.

Rumours of a new Zombies map, reportedly named 'Mansion', have also circulated on Twitter, as well as the potential addition of up to three new Operators.

